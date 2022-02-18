Super Bowl Sunday was the perfect day to avoid Mt. Bachelor’s usual crowds. And with Mt. Bachelor’s official app downloaded on my smartphone, I had the luxury of avoiding lift lines all day long.
According to the app, there was a 5- to 10-minute wait for the Pine Marten chairlift, so I chose to spend my time on the Red and Outback chairlifts instead. A nondetachable chairlift, Red Chair extends only partway up the mountain, offering a leisurely ride up, a quick ski back down the mountain and the reward of no lift lines at the bottom.
West Boundary, the blue trail just below the Red Chair, was the perfect place to start the day. Halfway down, it connected with Leeway, a green run with a smooth, undulating rhythm back down to the base of the mountain.
Explore Text Alerts
Find your next adventure in The Bulletin’s Explore Central Oregon. We offer top picks for where to hike, bike, fish, climb or paddle, as well as the region’s most comprehensive conditions report for whatever you want to do. You can also text us your favorite spots to explore.
Super Bowl Sunday also happened to be the same day as VertFest, a backcountry festival, which had drawn a crowd of backcountry enthusiasts. The festival included demos, clinics, vendors and the main event, an uphill race. I watched as the racers gathered next to a row of outdoor tents near the base of Red Chair. On one of my laps down West Boundary, a stream of VertFest participants plodded uphill, some wearing onesies and tutus, others in more traditional racing gear. And like the sighting of a rare bird, by my next run they had already disappeared farther up the mountain.
As I sat on slow-moving Red Chair, I noticed how the snow on the ungroomed black runs glistened in the sunlight, indicating that the snow was icy and hard-packed. From that point on, I resolved to stay on the groomed runs.
On the Outback chairlift, I discovered Kangaroo, a long, wide-open, satisfying run that left me with a smile on my face and burning quadriceps. And at the bottom of the run there was a tempting “backcountry pub” by 10 Barrel Brewing with outdoor fire pits, chairs to lounge on and a small hut with a bartender.
Without parking reservation requirements and mask mandates being strictly enforced in lift lines, my first day at Mt. Bachelor this season felt like a taste of normalcy. Masks were required only indoors, and I was able to enjoy lunch inside Pine Marten Lodge, part of which had been closed last year.
After making the regrettable mistake of overdressing at Hoodoo in February, I was perfectly comfortable on a bluebird day with a high of 47 degrees. Slowly but surely, I felt my ski legs coming back. I’ll be anxiously awaiting using the final three days on my four-day pass at Mt. Bachelor.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.