Dog parks have been my saving grace after adopting a puppy last year. I quickly learned playtime is one of the most time-effective modes of exercise, in addition to offering all-important socialization.
So I’ve embarked on a quest to visit all nine of Bend’s off-leash areas, and am leaving it up to my dog, Juno, to choose her favorite.
Last year, I wrote about the off-leash areas at Alpenglow Community Park, Ponderosa Park and Pine Nursery Park. Below is an honest review of the dog areas at Riverbend Park, Hollinshead Park and Big Sky Park.
Riverbend Dog Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend
I avoided visiting Riverbend Dog Park for a long time, as the open, fenced-in area of dirt seemed largely unappealing. While my expectations of the park weren’t far off, the lack of trees and amenities did have a benefit — I was able to see the whole park from any one point, making it a lot easier to keep track of Juno without having to duck around trees.
There’s also ample seating. Due to the seating-to-dog ratio, I wasn’t afraid to sit down, unlike at some of the other parks, where limited picnic tables make lounging a prime target for curious canines.
Riverbend Dog Park is the only fenced-in dog park with river access, accessible through a separate chainlink door across the walking path from Riverbend Park’s main dog park.
On a windy spring afternoon, Juno and enjoyed I about 10 minutes of blissful solitude along the riverfront area, before we were joined by another dog, and then another. Juno gleefully bounded over the rocks along the riverbank with the other dogs, but the small fenced-in area quickly began to feel crowded. On a warm summer day, this off-leash area is crawling with canines running every which way and jumping into the river.
Hollinshead Park, 1235 NE Jones Road, Bend
I was caught off guard by Hollinshead Park’s off-leash area, which was unfenced. There’s a trail winding through the trees on the east side of the park, but on my visit, the dogs had congregated near the parking lot.
After many regular trips to the fenced dog parks near my house, watching Juno play at Hollinshead was an adjustment. I didn’t have the peace of mind as the fenced-in parks, even with the community garden serving as a barrier between the open area and the nearby Jones Road.
It was one of Juno’s first opportunities to run fence-free, which in turn, served to bridge the gap between fenced dog parks and future trips to other sanctioned off-leash areas. I also appreciated the pioneer charm of the Hollinshead Homestead House, which has been restored to its original 1940s-era appearance, and the renovated Hollinshead Barn.
Big Sky Park, 21690 Neff Road, Bend
Of the dog parks I’ve had a chance to visit in Bend so far, Big Sky has the most to offer. There’s a considerable amount of space, with nooks and crannies through trees and over rocks to explore, making the area feel wild.
It’s the second largest dog park in Bend with 12 acres of fenced and unfenced off-leash areas, after Pine Nursery Park with 18.8 fenced acres. It’s also less crowded than Pine Nursery Park and there’s a beautiful stream that winds along the pathway from the parking lot.
It took until my second visit to realize the park had three separate fenced-in areas — rather than two. The middle section has the most open space allowing for play with other dogs, the east side is a natural area ideal for exploring and the west side is a mixture of the two.
