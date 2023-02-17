When the late Alex Lowe was asked who he thought was the best climber in the world, his answer held so much validity. He responded, “The best climber is the one having the most fun.”
People remember Lowe for his infectious enthusiasm just as much for his accomplishments as a mountaineer, rock climber and incredible all-around athlete.
Some may think it’s easy to claim it’s all about fun from the pedestal of making some of the world’s most impressive ascents. Or to assume that having fun comes easier to those with rare talent or genetic advantages. But even at the elite level, Lowe worked hard every day to build strength and fitness. The daily work could be seen as a drag, but conversely, enjoying the process happens to be a common denominator for those with long careers at the top of various sports.
It’s far enough into 2023 that New Year’s resolutions may have already been forgotten. Especially if the motivation for them was something other than love: love for yourself, your community, your sport and the process. Beyond that, the forecast includes more days with clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. It’s that time when climbing conditions start to feel prime. And people plan for their spring and summer goals.
Glory certainly shrouds the work that goes into achieving a goal. But a worthwhile goal is not attained without some grind, which is also why it can be so satisfying. If it were easy, would the reward be as sweet? Finding joy in the process makes people more likely to stick to a routine or put in the work that helps them reach the goal. Getting back in shape after time off or trying to reach the next level of fitness is hard, and perhaps that’s why it’s called a workout. Find ways to infuse fun into the process.
Becoming too focused on an outcome can deflate the value derived from the journey to get there. In the end, most people probably don’t care what grade others climb. But they will remember how they’ve been treated or how much they enjoyed an experience. Become a force of positivity in your pursuits and lift others up in the process.
You’ve heard it before: Leave your ego at the door. Ego is often rooted in comparison, having a desire to climb hard or do more ascents than someone else. But if worth isn’t tied to the outcome but rather the quality of character displayed in the process, then the numbers don’t matter.
Another comparison might be between our previous self and current self. Especially coming back from time off, whatever the reason, if performance isn’t at the same level, it’s common to feel discouraged or less than. But again, does it really matter? You are not your previous self, so how can the same level of performance be expected? Start where you are, let go of “used to …” and have fun.
Last week was the 40th anniversary of the first sport climb completed in North America. It happened at Smith Rock State Park. Alan Watts finished a face climb and called it Watts Tots. I recall when I did this climb on a quiet February day over a decade ago. The most memorable part of the day was not clipping the anchor. It was sitting in silence on the steps below the climb with my partner, barely any else around. Bald eagles flew overhead while a great horned owl called from across the river. I loved the feeling that climbing gave me but even more I loved the opportunity to enjoy the park at such a magical moment.
The history and community of climbing in Central Oregon is long and deep. When you look back on this season in the future, will you be able to say that you had fun? It definitely feels satisfying to finish a hard climb. Showing kindness toward others also provides a great dopamine bump, too. Combine both, reaching a goal and spreading joy in the process, and others will surely feel the love you exude.
Then you, too, can be the best climber in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.