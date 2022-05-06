For a quick bit of exercise in a lovely setting, head to the Seventh Mountain Resort disc golf course west of Bend.
I’d been tethered to my desk far more than I like this past week, so on Wednesday afternoon, I decided to finally take the free, nine-hole disc golf course at Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend out for a test spin.
It’s an out-and-back course paralleling Cascades Lakes Highway, from which you can often see disc golf players. The course is just 2,201 feet long, according to Visit Bend, which touts the course as family- and stroller-friendly and says that it has a B+ rating from Disc Golf Scene, an online disc golf community.
After finding the first tee, located near the stables, I was off and walking. As I and my dented discs soon learned, the ponderosas peppering the lawn make the game here a little more challenging than the distance between tee and basket would suggest.
Each hole is a par 3, but the tantalizing possibility of an ace looms large, and I happened to witness a woman in a group ahead of me make a hole-in-one, to the delight of her friends.
The ninth hole is located just across the driveway from the first, but if you’d like, you can easily stretch your game out to 18 holes, by repeating the course, as I saw several parties do.
Or you could prolong your game, like I did, by making errant throws. It had been probably a year since I’d last thrown a disc, and yes, there was a bit of rust crusted on my game: In fact, for the first time in the 23 or so years since I first played disc golf, I had to yell the word “fore” as my disc zoomed toward another player. It missed, fortunately.
