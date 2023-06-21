In 2020, the Green Ridge Fire burned north of Sisters in the Deschutes National Forest along Green Ridge above Camp Sherman. Although the Green Ridge Lookout was spared, the fire burned all along the Green Ridge Trail, which was located on forested dirt roads along the east side of the ridge. The fire cleared underbrush along the west side of the ridge above Camp Sherman and the Forest Service later re-routed the trail along this side where the tree damage was also less significant. Trail users can now enjoy eye-popping views from Black Butte and up the Cascade crest to Mt Jefferson. On a clear day, you can even see Mt Hood.

Because of its 12.4-mile length, this trail is primarily used by cyclists and equestrians, but if you enjoy great views, spring flowers, varying terrain, and few people, then add the Green Ridge Trail to your hiking list.

Kelly Cleman is an avid snowshoer, day hiker and skate skier who serves on the board of Central Oregon Nordic Club.

