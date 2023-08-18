As evidenced in the news and by the smoke blowing in and out of Central Oregon, it is peak fire season. While fire is a natural part of the ecosystem here, the number of human-caused ignitions adds an undue burden on fire suppression resources. Several fires are already burning on the Willamette National Forest and around the Pacific Northwest. Don’t let your next adventure divert resources from other places where they are needed. There are several precautions that prevent wildfires from starting as a result of people visiting public lands.
Check regulations and closures
Before heading out to any public lands, check to see if there are any regulations in place related to camping, campfires, closures, or anything else to be aware of while there. Public Use Restrictions are in place for all federal lands this time of year including in the backcountry and wilderness areas. Check the Central Oregon Fire Information (centraloregonfire.org/fire-restrictions) for current restrictions. A list of campgrounds where fires are still allowed is also provided on this website.
Use existing fire rings where permitted
If you are in an area where fires are allowed, follow these steps to ensure that it stays a campfire and doesn’t become a wildfire: Use existing fire rings and be sure to clear and brush or flammable materials away from the perimeter of the ring. Never leave a fire unattended and always make sure it is out completely before going to bed or departing. Douse the fire with plenty of water, use a metal tool to stir it and then douse it again. The ashes should be cool to the touch for a fire to be considered out.
Use vehicles and equipment safely
Aside from campfires, several other actions could lead to a fire starting especially when conditions are so hot and dry. Never park on dry grass. The heat from a vehicle that has been running for a while can ignite light, flashy fuels like grass. Instead, park only in designated spaces or previously disturbed areas having only dirt or rock on the surface.
Many people are hauling campers, trailers with off-highway vehicles, boats, or other fun equipment for their summer adventures. Ensure that the chains connecting any trailer to the towing vehicle are hooked securely without dragging on the ground. If a chain comes loose or drags on the pavement it can spark and start a fire in the dry vegetation along roads.
Remember that fireworks and exploding target materials are never allowed on federal lands. Take extra care if shooting during high fire danger.
Smoke and air quality
With fire comes smoke. Where the haze settles is determined by the wind direction and atmospheric pressure. When poor air quality lingers for several days, it takes its toll on people in many ways. Those with pre-existing health conditions will feel the effects most. But even otherwise healthy individuals may experience burning in their throats or eyes, headaches or just general malaise. It prevents activities from being held outside and keeps people cooped up indoors.
Smoke makes for some of the hardest conditions to train through since exercising in air quality indices measuring over 100 is not recommended. In some instances, the best remedy is to leave the area if locations nearby are showing better indices. This requires flexibility and the privilege of being able to leave without much advance notice. If that’s not an option, consider indoor workouts at gyms, using online workouts to cross train, or taking a break from exercising. Get out the board games, craft projects, or books until the smoke clears and the blue-sky gleams again.
For real-time AQI readings collected from home monitors around Central Oregon and other regions, visit map.purpleair.com.
Central Oregon Fire Information (centraloregonfire.org) continues to be a useful site for up-to-date information throughout fire season. A mobile app called Watch Duty also provides useful up to date fire information and can be set to provide notifications if you are in the vicinity of an active fire.
Stay informed and stay safe while exploring during fire season. Do your part to prevent wildfires.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid trail runner and climber.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.