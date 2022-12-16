Explore writer Cristina Peterson's son can be seen during a stroll at Riley Ranch Nature Reserve in Bend. The photo was taken prior to the recent snowfall, but trails can thaw quickly given the amount of sunshine the reserve receives.
Cristina Peterson/Submitted photo
The paved trail near the large dog park at Pine Nursery Park.
Festive gatherings, family traditions and all the preparations can make the holidays hectic. For some, the season can hold a lot of weight, especially if people are grieving a loss or feeling lonely.
Whatever the cause, this time of year can leave one feeling stressed or down when it’s supposed to be all about joy. Fresh air and exercise are often excellent antidotes for stress or sadness. It may be hard to prioritize these things when so many other things compete for time, but the mindful mile could be a new tradition that helps keep people sane during the holiday season.
Decide to move a mile each day (or whatever frequency feels manageable) from now until the New Year or keep going into January. It could be walking, running, hiking or biking. As an added challenge, do it mindfully. Turn off the podcast, don’t make a phone call. Be fully present for that mile. If going with others, stay engaged with them. Be fully present during that time. Get your kids, spouse or friends to join you, or give yourself alone time just for you.
Cold or snowy weather may also present an obstacle for some people to get outside. Committing to moving a mile every day might be just the motivation to get you out the door. Most people can endure extreme conditions for a mile. Just be sure to dress warm and bring the appropriate gear. A bit of cold air could rejuvenate your energy or improve your mood.
Approach this mile as a mini vacation, a break from the busyness of the season. Think of it as something you get to do each day rather than have to do. This mindset shift helps with a lot of tasks.
Get to know your neighborhoodThe most convenient place to get in the mile is your own neighborhood. Check out the holiday lights, go down some streets you don’t normally drive, make a loop and then the next time go the other direction.
Change up the scenery and head to a park for a destination mile. Invite some friends to stroll along at one of the following locations.
Pine Nursery ParkThe paved loop at Pine Nursery Park off of Northeast Purcell Boulevard on the north side of Bend is just over a mile. Bend Parks and Recreation District even clears the path of snow in the winter. It could be a good option to have kids join on bikes or in strollers if other places in town are snowy. This park has a playground, off leash dog park, and many athletic fields as well as ample parking.
Riley Ranch Nature ReserveMost trails at Riley Ranch are wide with compacted gravel surface. It’s another great spot for walking with friends or strollers in a more natural setting. There isn’t much shade, so it can be warm in the winter, and snow often melts quickly here. The outer loop is 1.1 miles. For a longer hike, a steep rocky trail connects to lower trails along the Deschutes River, and it’s possible to connect to Tumalo State Park. Dogs are not allowed at Riley Ranch in order to avoid disturbing wildlife. As a nature reserve, one of the purposes for the area is to provide habitat for various animals. Riley Ranch is also on the north side of Bend at 19975 Glen Vista Road.
Alpenglow PerimeterOn the southside of Bend, Alpenglow Park is a recent addition to Bend Park and Recreation green spaces. The park covers 37 acres with both natural surface trails and paved paths weaving through it. The Perimeter Loop is just under a mile at 0.9 miles in length. Circling the park and then going down a short spur or connector trail would make a great mindful mile. Alpenglow Park is located at 61049 SE 15th St., near the Murphy Road intersection.
It may seem at odds with logic to add another thing to do when time already feels scarce. But fresh air and exercise uplifts mood and boosts energy allowing you to finish tasks or visit with family and friends feeling rejuvenated rather than drained.
Move at least one mindful mile each day and decide for yourself.
