Explore contributor Emma Maaranen pedals on Metolius-Windigo Trail near Lava Lake. Part of a recommended loop around Mount Bachelor, the section includes lava rock tech sections, fast descents, tight turns and occasional sand traps
Joe Smith rides on the Edison-Lava Trail as he makes the final descent to Edison Sno-park.
Mountain biker Emma Maaranen rides on the Edison-Lava Trail.
Emma Maaranen rides on the Edison-Lava Trail.
Mountain biker Joe Smith readies for a post-ride swim at Lava Lake.
It’s a new year, which means it’s time to start planning some epic mountain bike rides to tackle once the snow melts. With more than 400 miles of singletrack in Central Oregon, there are several epic rides to put on your list for 2023.
One of my favorite big days is to ride the loop around Mount Bachelor. Not only is it amazing to view Mount Bachelor in 360, but the riding is quite fun. With a beastly climb, a few spicy lava rock gardens to navigate, a raucous descent, and a lake to cool off in, this ride has all the elements of an epic day.
Start the loop at Edison Sno-Park. Get the grunt work out of the way first by riding up the highway to Mt. Bachelor resort. You can jump onto Swampy-Dutchman trail instead of riding on Cascades Lakes Highway to eliminate 3 miles of pavement. Before you get to the Mt. Bachelor resort parking lot, turn onto Bachelor XC West trail that parallels Cascade Lakes Highway. This trail is seldom ridden and has some cool rock rolls and wiggly trees, so don’t skip it.
Two miles later, you will take a left onto Metolius-Windigo trail. On this section you will navigate lots of punchy lava rock tech sections, fast descents with small drops, tight turns around trees, and occasional sand traps. This trail deserves your full attention, so take regular breaks to take in the views of the Sisters, Sparks Lake, Lava Lake and, of course, Mount Bachelor. This is gorgeous and fun riding 10 miles of single track.
Staying on the route gets a bit tricky as you get to the end of Lava Lake and the Metolious-Windigo Trail because there are lots of lake and campground access spurs. Stay on the main path until you see the signed turn onto Edison-Lava Trail that will take you to Little Lava Lake. Quickly, the terrain turns up and you have a 4-mile climb. This is the infamous climb on the High Cascades 100 that tired racers meet and often hike-a-bike after 60-plus miles of riding. It’s an accomplishment to ride this whole climb with several steep spots strewn with roots and rocks to gain. Take your time. Catch your breath. Explore some of the lava features. You will even ride over a lava bridge. You know you’ve made it to the top when you go over a log feature.
At this point, Edison-Lava Trail is open to motorized use, though infrequently encountered. The trail is wider and riders can rip down this descent to Edison Sno-Park. It’s not a cake walk with rock drops, root step downs, tight turns and a loose rock chute so ride within your skills. Back to your car you deserve to celebrate completing this 30-mile loop.
The loop holds snow well into the summer months, downfall takes crews quite a while to clear, and when the trail is dry there are deep sand puddles, so the best time to ride it is early fall, after a few rains. If things go sideways, you can back track to Mt. Bachelor ski area or get services at Lava Lake Resort.
While you can ride this loop clockwise, you will climb the best descents and finish losing all the elevation you gained just coasting down the highway.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.
