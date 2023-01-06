It’s a new year, which means it’s time to start planning some epic mountain bike rides to tackle once the snow melts. With more than 400 miles of singletrack in Central Oregon, there are several epic rides to put on your list for 2023.

One of my favorite big days is to ride the loop around Mount Bachelor. Not only is it amazing to view Mount Bachelor in 360, but the riding is quite fun. With a beastly climb, a few spicy lava rock gardens to navigate, a raucous descent, and a lake to cool off in, this ride has all the elements of an epic day.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.