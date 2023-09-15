After breaking his back six years ago, Skye Chaney was determined to enjoy the outdoors in the same way he had before the incident through kayaking, skiing and mountain biking.

So, he adapted a kayak, enrolled in mono skiing lessons and purchased an adaptive mountain bike (aMTB) to get back on the trails.

amtb

Adaptive rider Skye Chaney navigates a rocky trail near the Cascade Welcome Center in Bend. 
amtb

Executive Director of Central Oregon Trail Alliance, Emmy Andrews, right, stands nearby as adaptive rider Skye Chaney pulls up on a rocky trails near the Cascade Welcome Center in Bend. 

Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

Janay Wright writes about food, events and the outdoors for The Bend Bulletin. As the company’s Audience Engagement and Features Reporter of nearly two years, she also runs The Bulletin’s Instagram account. Read her work in The Bulletin’s free print GO Magazine or stay in the know on Instagram @bendbulletin. And if you’re not sure where to eat in town, she likely has a recommendation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.