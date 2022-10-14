I am lucky, because every day when I walk home from work, I’m immersed in the beautiful scenery of Bend’s parks. It’s especially lovely this time of year. As I make my way through these communal spaces, I feel uplifted. It’s heartwarming to see children playing outside, couples picnicking together and individuals relaxing on the open lawns. As an added benefit, many of Bend’s parks provide impressive river views. The sound of the flowing water and the sunshine glistening on the Deschutes River delivers peace — and a pretty spectacular commute home. Here are 10 of my favorite riverfront parks in Bend.
Drake Park
This popular and vibrant downtown community gathering place includes nearly a half mile of riverfront, restrooms, picnic tables, river access and trail connections. Drake Park is always scenic, but the flow of yellow willow branches into Mirror Pond make autumn awesome. As Bend has grown, so has Drake’s need to provide for all users.
A renovation project is under construction.
Farewell Bend Park
Farewell Bend is located along the Deschutes River near the base of the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge. The Deschutes River Trail runs the length of the park and connects the park to the Old Mill District to the northeast, to Riverbend Park across the river and to the South Canyon Bridge to the south.
In the center of the park, a small bouldering and climbing area neighbors a playground. There is a beach area, a boardwalk along the river, two viewing shelters and a large picnic shelter.
Harmon Park
Harmon Park is also known as the “Boat Park.” This is due to the much-loved boat that has been a longtime fixture on the playground. This is my niece’s favorite park. When Alice visited recently from Portland, she loved the unique play structures at the playground. Located across the river from Drake Park, Harmon’s features include two sports fields, BPRD’s Hobby Hut and restrooms. In the fall, Harmon Park showcases Cleveland maples that have a unique yellow leaf. Look for the colorful hibiscus and willows along the river.
McKay Park
This riverfront park is an excellent choice for taking a break and watching the action at the Bend Whitewater Park. My colleagues and I occasionally spend lunch at this park because there’s a lot of interesting people, plenty of space to relax and beautiful scenery.
Miller’s Landing Park
Situated across the Deschutes River from McKay Park, Miller’s Landing Park is probably my favorite park in Bend. The park features a section of the Deschutes River Trail, connecting the Riverside neighborhood to the Old Mill District. It provides connections to many other parks, fun activities, and places to visit, it has a gorgeous view of the river, the Bend Whitewater Park and the historic Old Mill stacks can be seen in the distance.
Pioneer Park
Close to downtown Bend, Pioneer Park features a covered group picnic area and open lawn. A path along the river is a section of the Deschutes River Trail connecting downstream to First Street Rapids Park and the new pedestrian footbridge across the river. Pioneer Park has a grove of red maples tucked into a forest of locust and conifers.
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve is 184 acres featuring a canyon floor along the Deschutes River and a band of rimrock cliffs. This mostly rugged terrain offers a nature experience unlike others. Riley Ranch is a wonderful place to visit in the fall. Colorful trees and shrubs such as aspens, willows and dogwoods can be found in the Deschutes River Canyon, while the upper meadow areas will feature golden native grasses and bright yellow, flowering sage. Riley Ranch also has connectivity to Tumalo State Park. Dogs and bikes are not allowed at this location.
Riverbend Park
Riverbend Park is a classic Bend park, where lots of people congregate and recreate. Located along the banks of the Deschutes River, and also home to the Bend Park and Recreation District Office, this park provides river access and miles of scenic paved and unpaved paths with riparian conservation areas for local wildlife. Riverbend Park provides access to south canyon trails, Farewell Bend Park via footbridge, and downstream river access via trails and sidewalks to Miller’s Landing, McKay Park, the Whitewater Park, Columbia Park, Harmon Park and more. As demand has increased for river access and use by visitors, an access project is underway for the south end of the park between the Farewell Bend Bridge to the Bill Healy Bridge.
Sawyer Park
Sawyer Park’s small but mighty system of trails can offer great adventures. Bridging both sides of the Deschutes River, the trails highlight the beauty and fun of Sawyer Park while also granting easy access to miles of the Deschutes River Trail.
You can choose to explore either the Deschutes River Trail Awbrey Reach to the north or the Deschutes River Trail River Run Reach to the south.
Shevlin Park
Last but not least is Shevlin Park. A beloved gem featuring Tumalo Creek, Shevlin Park offers miles of trails through its old-growth forest and high desert sage-covered lands. Covering nearly 1,000 acres, trails include the Tumalo Creek Trail, a mountain bike trail, loop trails and more. During the fall, the park’s diverse flora and fauna are amazing to view and admire. Explosions of aspen with nearly fluorescent greens with a backdrop of western conifers. Look for western larches that turn yellow and drop their needles.
