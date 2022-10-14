Drake Park 1.jpg

Drake Park is always scenic, but its flow of yellow willow branches into Mirror Pond make autumn awesome.

 Submitted photo

I am lucky, because every day when I walk home from work, I’m immersed in the beautiful scenery of Bend’s parks. It’s especially lovely this time of year. As I make my way through these communal spaces, I feel uplifted. It’s heartwarming to see children playing outside, couples picnicking together and individuals relaxing on the open lawns. As an added benefit, many of Bend’s parks provide impressive river views. The sound of the flowing water and the sunshine glistening on the Deschutes River delivers peace — and a pretty spectacular commute home. Here are 10 of my favorite riverfront parks in Bend.

Drake Park

Farewell-Bend-Park-Playground - 2.jpg

Farwell Bend Park features a small bouldering and climbing area adjacent to a playground, seen here.
Harmon-Park-Playground-3.jpg

Harmon Park is also known as "Boat Park" for a reason.
McKay Park in Fall.jpg

McKay Park is an excellent choice for taking a break and watching the action at the Bend Whitewater Park.
Millers Landing Park and Deschutes River Trail - 5.jpg

Miller's Landing Park is directly across the Deschutes River from McKay Park.
Pioneer-Park-in-Bend-Oregon-6.jpg

Pioneer Park is near downtown Bend. From here, a section of the Deschutes River Trail connects downstream to First Street Rapids Park and the new pedestrian footbridge across the river.
Riley-Ranch-Fall-7.png

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve is 184 acres featuring a canyon floor along the Deschutes River and a band of rimrock cliffs.
Riverbend Park - 8.jpg

Riverbend Park
Sawyer Park and river - 9.jpg

Sawyer Park
Shevlin-Park-10.jpg

Tumalo Creek runs through Shevlin Park, nearly 1,000 acres in size and a variety of trails.
Kristin Cunningham is the community relations assistant for Bend Park and Recreation District.

