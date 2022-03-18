Adventures sometimes provide solitude and quiet to reflect or sort through thoughts without distraction. But other times, exploring with a friend provides much needed rejuvenation. Of course, it has to be the right person — ideally, someone with whom the conversation flows. It might require extra planning to arrange a meet up. It might take trial and error or perhaps getting past initial awkwardness to find the right adventure friend. But whether it’s for a hike, trail run, or bike ride, finding a friend to join can be worth the effort.
As COVID-19 cases decrease in Deschutes County, mask mandates lift, and race season nears for many sports, get outside with someone for these added benefits.
10. Accountability
Having set plans with someone makes it harder to stay in bed or head home after work if a little tiredness creeps into the mind. This is especially helpful on rainy, cold days or early mornings. Then, once you’ve met up, if you planned to run 8 miles, you may be less likely to just stop after 7 if you’re with someone else.
9. Added energy
The right person can offer friendly competition or push you harder than you would if you were alone. Your running pace might pick up by a minute. You might learn a new skill or be inspired to try something more difficult after watching a friend make it through an obstacle. Having company can put that extra bounce in your step, infusing energy into an adventure that may otherwise have been a slog.
8. Shared suffering
When the going does get tough, having someone there to keep morale up or commiserate with can keep you moving. There are many ways to relate to people, but sometimes shared suffering forges a strong bond. Getting through difficult times together brings depth to any relationship.
7. Humor and levity
Those challenges that feel dire in the moment can turn into some great stories afterwards. Tales from the trail become a source of humor and funny memories. Having someone else witness the ridiculous and laugh with keeps it all more fun.
6. Safety
Adventures with high risk may require a partner, but even on a mellow hike or run through town, anything could happen. Another person can bring perspective when talking through risk factors and decision points. If something were to happen, they can assist in getting medical attention or provide first aid. Consider getting trained in basic first aid or even as a wilderness first responder so you can be prepared to help.
5. New places
Most outdoor enthusiasts have their favorite go-to spots. Heading out with a friend might introduce you to a new area that you’re less familiar with. Along the way, they might teach you a new tree species, wildflower or bird song.
4. Recommendations
Once you’re out there, chatter on the trail takes off on infinite tangents! You may learn about a delicious coffee roaster, daycare option, interesting books, podcasts, Netflix series or any number of amazing recommendations.
3. Opening up
Conversations, like trails, take unexpected turns. Spending hours together may lead to a comfort that allows you to be vulnerable and discuss more serious topics. Sometimes just getting a thought out of our own heads and into the world can be so helpful. Being open about sensitive topics or personal struggles can lead to less feelings of loneliness. Everyone has hard times; sharing them helps us remember that we’re all human and we all experience a wide range of emotions.
2. Wisdom
Being open may uncover timely, much needed wisdom. A small remark from a friend or advice from their own experiences could provide just the perspective you need in that moment. Everyone holds so much knowledge and wisdom unique to them but often applicable to others as well. That’s part of what makes every human so amazing.
1. Connection
This all comes down to connection. Connecting with someone on any level can really brighten a mood, increase motivation, and promote overall feelings of positivity. All of which can help improve performance on an endeavor and hopefully make people feel a deeper sense of satisfaction in life.
