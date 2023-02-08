Celebrating Valentine’s Day at a restaurant is overrated. Instead of attempting to find a reservation at a packed restaurant, consider signing up for an activity such as partner yoga, an interactive private dinner, or a free writing workshop with a college writing instructor and published author.
Valentine’s Day Partner Yoga
Bend Park & Recreation District is hosting partner yoga on Valentine’s Day at the Larkspur Community Center. Yogis will have the opportunity to support their partner in deeper expressions of postures in the asana practice, thereby building trust and communication.
“Partner yoga can also help lighten up and invite a sense of playfulness into your practice,” said the class description.
The class will be taught by fitness instructor Jes Scheel. Participants may sign up on the recreation district’s web page by navigating to the activities tab and entering activity code #115640.
6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; $15 in district, $18 out of district; bendparksandrec.org
Lover’s Night Out — Wine, Dine & Chocolate
Chef Vanna Rasmusen’s Lover’s Night Out includes a class on making artisan chocolate followed by a catered dinner. She’ll teach attendees how to make organic, raw chocolate from scratch. While the chocolate cures, participants will enjoy filet mignon, a root vegetable dish and a salad prepared by Rasmusen.
“Everything’s organic and locally sourced,” she said.
Wine is included and dietary restrictions are honored upon request. At the end of the evening, participants will bring home a dozen of their own handcrafted chocolates.
6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; $100 per couple; openspace.studio
Writers Working — A Box of Chocolates with Mike and Irene Cooper
The Valentine’s Day-themed writing workshop includes instruction on sensory writing and how to translate sights, scents and tastes to readers. It’s part of Writers Working, a series hosted by Deschutes Public Library to teach writers the fundamentals of the writing profession.
“Sensory writing brings our reader into the ‘dream’ that we create in our writing,” said the event description.
The workshop will be led by writing instructors, Mike and Irene Cooper. Mike Cooper is president of the Central Oregon Writers Guild and an instructor at Oregon State University-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College. Irene Cooper is the author of “Committal, Found, Spare Change” and the forthcoming book from Airlie Press, “Even My Dreams Are Over the Constant State of Anxiety.”
5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Online or at the Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; Free; deschuteslibrary.org
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.