Tickets for the Sept. 10 Great Drake Park Duck Race go on sale June 29.
Local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members are raising funds for local nonprofits. This is the race's 34th year, and since its start, organizations have raised nearly $2 million during the event.
Thousands of brightly colored ducks will race down the river — well, actually, they just float — to determine the prize winners. The ducks start at Galveston Bridge and cross the finish line at Mirror Pond Foot Bridge. The same ducks are used year after year, said Kyle Frick, Mid Oregon's vice president of marketing and community relations.
In addition to the race, festivities will start in the park at 11 a.m., including food trucks, music, bouncy houses and a duck race for children.
Raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Mid Oregon, SELCO Credit Union, First Community, OnPoint, and Oregon Community Credit Union locations, and online at theduckrace.com. Members of Rotary clubs and the race's mascot will be out in the community this summer promoting ticket sales.
The event is presented by Rotary clubs and sponsored by Credit Unions Working Together. Hoodoo Ski Area season passes, diamond earrings from Saxon's Fine Jewelers and $5,000 cash will be among the 21 prizes.
Ticket proceeds will benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates, Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools, Furnish Hope, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, Neighbor Impact and Saving Grace.
Frick said this year the credit union sponsorship ensures the event can cover its overhead costs and the total ticket sales will be given to the beneficiaries. He expects a crowd of 500 to 1,000 people at the event in September.
