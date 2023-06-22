ducks drake park race

Ducks being dropped into the water at a previous Great Drake Park Duck Race.

 Courtesy of Mid Oregon

Tickets for the Sept. 10 Great Drake Park Duck Race  go on sale June 29.

Local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members are raising funds for local nonprofits. This is the race's 34th year, and since its start, organizations have raised nearly $2 million during the event.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

