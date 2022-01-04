Newcomers and regulars alike gather each Tuesday at Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct., Redmond, for a night filled with danceable Irish traditional music.
The Ballybogs is a local six-piece Irish Trad band that performs at venues across Central Oregon. They have played everywhere from the Sisters Community Garden to the Bend Roots Festival and Central Oregon Celtic Festival.
The band came together in 2017 as a diverse group of experienced musicians and singers who met at the local Irish music session in Bend. Beginning as a dance band for local contradances, they expanded their repertoire to include ballads and songs, according to their website bio.
The Ballybogs is made up of Steve Lundgren on the fiddle and mandolin, Amanda Wrenn on the fiddle and vocals, Jason Herzog on the bouzouki, whistle and vocals, Michael Long on the uilleann pipes, whistles and percussion, Michele Sims on the flute, button accordion and Jeff Sims on the guitar.
“Grab a pint, sit back, relax, and enjoy live music by an amazing group of artists who bring us the best Irish Trad Music in Central Oregon,” reads the Facebook event description.
Porter Brewing, a small, family-owned operation, offers a unique drinking experience in Central Oregon as it is an all-cask brewery pulling traditional-style English pints.
“We have 8 cask beers available for those who would like to drink a pint while listening to the band play,” said a presentative of Porter Brewing Co. “We also have a selection of canned and bottled ciders and sodas available for those that prefer something other than beer.”
