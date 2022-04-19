The 2022 car show season kicks off Saturday with the Wild Ride Classic Car Show presented by Sounds Fast.
The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Fifth Street in downtown Redmond closed to traffic for the event.
The show features classic 1989 and older cars, trucks and motorcycles which will all be considered for best of show among many other categories. The awards ceremony, which included locally made trophies by Retro Rides, will start at 2:30 p.m. on the patio of Wild Ride Brewing.
This is a family-friendly event with food and drinks available at Wild Ride Brewing along with a live DJ playing music from the 1950s through the ‘90s and beyond.
Attendees can also enter a raffle for a chance to win a fully restored 1977 Chevy pickup.
This is the fourth and most successful year that the Classic Car Show has taken place, with 256 cars pre-registered and about 40 to 50 more expected to register day of.
“That’s huge for Central Oregon for a car show,” said event coordinator Dan Mooney.
Mooney took his passion for events, classic cars, the community and good people and brought Redmond Car Shows to life for automotive enthusiasts in Central Oregon in 2019. What started as a passion-based idea has blossomed into a full car show series with three main events now bringing in over 400 cars per show.
Thanks to the many volunteers and sponsorship, these car shows have been able to raise anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000, with proceeds going to a local organization in need.
This year’s Classic Car Show is a fundraiser for The Redmond Senior Center.
“We’re not here to just make a ton of money,” Mooney said. “We’re here to give back to the community. Plus, we closed streets in downtown Redmond so that people are encouraged to explore and shop at all the small businesses.”
Mooney’s goal is to expand his car show experience to more areas in Oregon.
“And with the help of Wild Ride Brewing and all the dedicated volunteers, these shows are sure to continue for years to come,” Mooney said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.