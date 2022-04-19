Classic Car Show 2022 (copy)

The Wild Ride Classic Car Show is happening this Saturday in downtown Redmond.

 Submitted Photo

The 2022 car show season kicks off Saturday with the Wild Ride Classic Car Show presented by Sounds Fast.

The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Fifth Street in downtown Redmond closed to traffic for the event.

The show features classic 1989 and older cars, trucks and motorcycles which will all be considered for best of show among many other categories. The awards ceremony, which included locally made trophies by Retro Rides, will start at 2:30 p.m. on the patio of Wild Ride Brewing.

This is a family-friendly event with food and drinks available at Wild Ride Brewing along with a live DJ playing music from the 1950s through the ‘90s and beyond.

Attendees can also enter a raffle for a chance to win a fully restored 1977 Chevy pickup.

This is the fourth and most successful year that the Classic Car Show has taken place, with 256 cars pre-registered and about 40 to 50 more expected to register day of.

“That’s huge for Central Oregon for a car show,” said event coordinator Dan Mooney.

Mooney took his passion for events, classic cars, the community and good people and brought Redmond Car Shows to life for automotive enthusiasts in Central Oregon in 2019. What started as a passion-based idea has blossomed into a full car show series with three main events now bringing in over 400 cars per show.

Thanks to the many volunteers and sponsorship, these car shows have been able to raise anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000, with proceeds going to a local organization in need.

This year’s Classic Car Show is a fundraiser for The Redmond Senior Center.

“We’re not here to just make a ton of money,” Mooney said. “We’re here to give back to the community. Plus, we closed streets in downtown Redmond so that people are encouraged to explore and shop at all the small businesses.”

Mooney’s goal is to expand his car show experience to more areas in Oregon.

“And with the help of Wild Ride Brewing and all the dedicated volunteers, these shows are sure to continue for years to come,” Mooney said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.