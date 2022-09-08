GO! Redmond
Thursday 9/8
The Library Book Club: Discuss "Last Bus to Wisdom," by Ivan Doig.; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Parks Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-5 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Third Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Zac Grooms: The solo country artist will perform; 7 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Friday 9/9
Crooked River Ranch Annual Community Yard Sale: Explore second-hand goods; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; 541-548-8939.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and check out what's new with Rimrock Trails Treatment Services; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, 215 SW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Cody Joe Hodges: The guitar slingin' singer-songwriter from Texas will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Stand-up Comedy Show: Enjoy the laughter and fun of a comedy night by Central Oregon Comedy Scene; 7 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole , 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Dammit Lauren With One Mad Man: The rock 'n' roll trio will perform with the local one-man band; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 9/10
High Desert Swap Meet: Go check out antiques, car parts and other swappables; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; coocc.net or 541-548-2711.
Crooked River Ranch Annual Community Yard Sale: Explore second-hand goods; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; 541-548-8939.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & Mighty Quinns: The John Denver-inspired band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
DJ Nelly Nice: Join DJ NellyNice for upbeat, energizing dance music; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Blü Egyptian: The Chico-based band will perform original music encompassing bluegrass, rock, funk, Latin and reggae; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 9/11
Crooked River Ranch Annual Community Yard Sale: Explore second-hand goods; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; 541-548-8939.
9-11 Remembrance: There will be a car meet, live music, a fundraiser for Mission 22, The Shield and Bethlehem Inn; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Last Chance Summer Dance – Sunday Funday: End of the summer fun with DJ Chris and tasty food; 2-5 p.m.; free; 1/8th Street Patio Tap House and Food Pod at High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest and Glacier avenues, Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 503-380-0283
Monday 9/12
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 9/14
Family Story Time: Interactive story time with books, songs and rhymes. 0-5 years; 10:30-10:55 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
