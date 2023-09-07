GO! Redmond
Thursday 9/7
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners competing for over $500,000; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts dedicated to supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Friday 9/8
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners compete for over $500,000; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Craig Morgan: The country artist will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $65- $120; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Parker Steers and Alex Moore: Local country rock musicians will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Saturday 9/9
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners compete for over $500,000; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Josh Ward: This Texas country musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $25-$29; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Sunday 9/10
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners compete for over $500,000; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Crab Boil Fundraiser for Crush Cancer: Enjoy fresh crab in a delicious crab boil and be a part of our 2024 Crush Cancer Fundraiser campaign; 1:30-2:30 p.m.; $75 per person; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 9/11
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners compete for over a half a million dollars; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Tuesday 9/12
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners compete for over a half a million dollars; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond or 541-292-6177.
Color Theory — How to Speak the Language of Color: Learn the importance of colors and how to mix them in this workshop; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Becky Johnson Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
