GO! Redmond
Thursday 9/29
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join Michele McKay for a fall hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sleep Signlas, Code, Tentareign & Night Channels: Four rock bands will perform; 5-9:30 p.m.; $15-$20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Live at the Vineyard — Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Friday 9/30
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Michalis Patterson & Natalie Heidtmann: The local duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; eqwine-wine.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Soul Benders: The rock, soul band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Jade MacRae: The Central Oregon resident and world-touring soul sensation will perform; 6:30-11 p.m.; $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jademacraemusic.com or 541-527-1387.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The local country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 W Forest Ave., Bend; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 10/1
Artisan/ Farmers Market: A unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the CRR community; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy’s: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave. , Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Music in Public Places: Enjoy an hour of music courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony; 2-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Kendall Toyota Wham Bam Country Jam with KSJJ 102.9: Get ready for a country family festival featuring performances from multi-platinum selling band, LANCO, American Idol winner, Chayce Beckham, and saddle bronc rodeo athlete, Chancey Williams; 2 p.m.; $50; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; backyardbend.com or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Major Dudes: The Steely Dan cover band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 10/3
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for an evening of FUNdraising every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 10/4
Candidate Series — Deschutes County Commissioner: Adair and Schmidt will be asked a series of questions for the audience to get to know what they represent; 1 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; facebook.comredmondoregonrotary or 541-548-6325.
Explore your Windows 10 Laptop: Learn the basics of Windows 10 and how to customize your laptop; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 10/5
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
