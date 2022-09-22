GO! Redmond
Thursday 9/22
Rimrock Trails’ A Night to Remember in September: Get your Roaring '20s on and enjoy a festive night with hors d’ oeuvres from Blue Bite Catering, a live auction with luxury items and a raffle with prizes; 5-8 p.m.; $40; Gompers Distillery, 611 NE Jackpine Court #8, Redmond; rimrocktrails.org or 541-447-2631.
Live at the Vineyard — Cheyenne West & Kurt Silva: The country duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Third Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Planet Booty & One Mad Man: The pop trio will perform with the local one mad band; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 9/23
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and check out what's new with Brian Myers at State Farm; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Brian Myers – State Farm, 905 SW Rimrock Way Suite 100B, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Mosaic Medical 20th Anniversary Jamboree: Enjoy free live music from local artists ¡Chiringa! and Blackstrap Bluegrass, food & drinks and learn more about Mosaic; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; free, RSVP is not required but encouraged; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; mosaicmedical.org
Live at the Vineyard — Doc Ryan Trio: The roots-rocking guitarist, singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Friday Night Lakeview Honker Reconnect: Don't miss this opportunity to go reconnect with old friends and maybe make some new ones at the Lakeview reconnect; 7-10 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Friday Night Stand-up Comedy Show: Live comedy from local comedians; 7-10 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Bend; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 9/24
Over the Edge Golf Tournament: Join for a blind draw, two-person scramble; 8 a.m.; $25; Over the Edge Golf Course, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; theedgetaphouse.com or 541-527-2101.
Young Empowered Entrepreneur Marketplace: Youth ages 8-18 will be vendors at the first Young Empowered Entrepreneur Marketplace selling arts and crafts, baked goods and entertainment and services; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; vendors must sign up; Maple Moon Home and Gift, 307 NW 7th St., Redmond; business.facebook.com/maplemoonredmond/ or 541-279-6652.
Honor Flight of Central Oregon Welcome Home: Central Oregon welcome home for 32 veterans who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea.; 3:30-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; honorflightofcentraloregon.org or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: The local four-piece Beatles cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
EnduroCross — Extreme Motorcycle Racing: EnduroCross takes the race format of motocross and combines it with the challenging obstacles of an enduro, all packed into the tight confines of a fan-friendly stadium setting; 7-9:30 p.m.; $20-$40; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; endurocross.com or 541-548-2711.
Honey Run: The original folk musician will perform; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 9/25
Let Freedom Read: Redmond Collective Action is organizing Redmond’s first ever Let freedom Read family event in support of diverse and inclusive books in libraries; 2-4 p.m.; free; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; redmondcollectiveaction.org or 541-548-7275.
Monday 9/26
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for an evening of FUNdraising every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 9/27
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Know Flavor — No Salt, No Flavor: Learn how to take salt to the next level; 5-6:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Eqwine Wine, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-4419.
Wednesday 9/28
Medicare Education Event: Learn about Medicare at this informational event; 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m.; free; Comfort Inn & Suites' White Water Room, 2243 SW Yew Ave., Redmond; slsseminars.com or 541-504-8900.
Plant Medicines — New Technologies and Ancient Traditions: Discover more about three traditional plant medicines. Walk away with a deeper understanding of current research, indigenous and Western healing practices and ethical considerations; 7-8 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live Music Night: Stop by for live music by local artists every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex , 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
