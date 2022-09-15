GO! Redmond
Thursday 9/15
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Tiger Lyn & Conga Beth: The mother daughter duo will be playing the great dance hits from the '70s till the current hits of country, soul, rock, pop and disco; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Friday 9/16
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; The Redmond Spokesman, 361 SW 6th St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The local classic rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
POW-MIA Recognition Day Dinner: In honor of POW-MIA Recognition Day, Deschutes Art Horsell VFW Post 4108 and its Auxiliary will host a banquet that will include a “Missing Man” Ceremony.; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Deschutes Art Horsell VFW Post 4108, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; visitbend.com.
Movie Nights Under the Stars: Enjoy family-friendly movie "The Secret Life of Pets" under the big Oregon sky; 8-10 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 children 3-13, free for children under 3; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Saturday 9/17
Artisan/Farmer's Market: A unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the Crooked River Ranch community; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
High Desert Quilt Guild — Quilt Show: The show will feature quilts for sale, raffle quilts, silent auction and a country store with holiday items and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $2; Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., Redmond; highdesertquiltguild.org.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy's: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Redmond Kiwanis R’Oktoberfest: A community fundraiser including beer, games, food and fun; noon-9 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; redmondkiwanis.org or 541-610-2520.
Battle of The Bands: There will be 10 bands competing for your vote for first, second and third place with prize money at stake; 4 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
"Circle Mirror Transformation": This laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt theater production follows five strangers through an Intro to Acting class where they learn more about themselves than they do about acting; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Love Bird Yoga, 418 SW Sixth St., Redmond; etcbend.org.
Saturday Latin Craft Market & Live Dance Party: Dance to the sound of a Latin band; 7-10 p.m.; $20; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 9/18
Cascade Futurity and Aged Event: Oregon's premier futurity and limited aged event; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 9/19
Women's Equality Day Workshop: Honor Women's Equality Day with a workshop examining historic representations of women; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for a fun evening of raising funds every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 9/20
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 9/21
Open Hub Singing Club: Group singing for all; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.