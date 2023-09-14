GO! Redmond
Thursday 9/14
Live at the Vineyard: Dancehall Days: Scott Foxx, aka "String Wizard" and John Congdon will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 online, plus fees; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; sisterscountry.com.
Passport to Joy — Ignite Your Mind: Once-a-month adventures where you can unleash your innovation, embrace passion and learn to find joy even in the midst of challenges; 6-8 p.m.; $210; Fuse Creativity Consulting Office, 19855 Fourth St., Suite 104, Tumalo; fusecreativityconsulting.com or 541-382-0800.
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners compete for over a half a million dollars; 8 a.m.; Free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Friday 9/15
Jackson Michelson: The Oregon native country singer will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $25-$29; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Saturday 9/16
Footloose Fundraiser: Oregon’s High Street Party Band will perform during the M Perfectly fundraiser; 5-9:30 p.m.; $25 Online plus fees, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Little DIYers will tackle a new project when they create a super fun Football Player Card Holder! Get in the game and score with this hands-on workshop!; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free; Lowe's Home Improvement, 1313 SW Canal Boulevard, Redmond; lowes.com.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Bike Night Block Party — Calling all Motorcycle Enthusiasts: Motorcycle Enthusiasts Fundraiser for Central Oregon Veteran's Ranch at testimony Wine Bar live music w/ Soul'd Out; 5-8 p.m.; Free; Testimony Wine Bar, 307 NW 6TH ST, Redmond; testimonywinebar.com or 541-267-7979.
Community Birdwatching Trip: Join Think Wild staff for a free, family-friendly bird identification walk at Haystack Reservoir; 9-11 a.m.; Free; Haystack Reservoir, NF Road 1275, Culver; tockify.com.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture at Smith Rock; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 9/17
Erin Cole Baker: Enjoy timeless songcraft, vocals and guitar by local artist; 1-2 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-610-2520.
Writers Writing - Poetry Workshop: Fall into Form at Becky Johnson Center: Explore form in poetry with local author Irene Cooper.; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW 8th St, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Town Hall meeting: Come learn about our town and country; 3-5 p.m.; Free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-527-1387.
