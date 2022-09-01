GO! Redmond
Thursday 9/1
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Parks Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-5 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Live at the Vineyard — Opal Springs: The band will play an eclectic blend of folk, blues and country music; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo/
Third Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Bailando con Duffy — Latin Dance Night: Join for Bailando con Duffy with Latin DJ, dance instructor and fun; 7 p.m.; $5; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Friday 9/2
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
First Friday Art Walk: There will be 20-pus artists at seven venues displaying a large variety of art including paintings, fused glass, wood working, painted scarves and jewelry; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 521 SW Sixth Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Emilee Reynolds: The singer-guitarist will perform for first Friday; 4-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; free; One Peak Medical, 2775 SW 17th Place, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 9/3
Artisan/Farmers Market: A unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the Crooked River Ranch community; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Adventure Van Expo: Join us for a family friendly weekend open to all ages celebrating the van life community and the opportunity to view an array of van vendors and overland products; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free with advanced RSVP, $10 at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; adventurevanexpo.com or 541-548-2711.
RHP Summer Festival 2022: Fun, family-friendly event with kid and adult vendors, jump house, foam zone, petting zoo, food trucks and much more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Heights Pentecostals, 2535 SW 31st St., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondHeightsPentecostals or 541-526-1139.
Greater Redmond Historical Society Annual Meeting: Speaker Steve Lent, historian and author, will present the “Deschutes Railroad War in 1910”; 1:30-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; 541-312-1050.
Live at the Vineyard — Major Dudes: The band will play Steely Dan favorites and more; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 9/4
Adventure Van Expo: Join for a family friendly weekend open to all ages celebrating the van life community and the opportunity to view an array of van vendors and overland products; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free with advanced RSVP, $10 at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; adventurevanexpo.com or 541-548-2711.
Movie Nights Under the Stars: Enjoy family-friendly movies under the big sky of Central Oregon; 7-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 children 3-13, free for children under 3; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 9/5
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-504-2011.
Tuesday 9/6
Let’s Talk About It Training with KIDS Center: Examine child development through a social, physical and developmental lens; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 9/7
Music on the Green — Hokule’a Ohana Central Oregon: The Hawaiian dance band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
