GO! Redmond
Thursday 10/6
Know Ancient — Exploration at Redmond Caves: Explore the Redmond Caves and learn ancient history of the land; 2-4 p.m.; must register in advance; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Parks Committee Meeting: The committee will be completing a parks tour around Redmond; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Trio: The local rock trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Small Paul, Chris King & The Gutterballs: The indie-rock bands will perform; 8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 10/7
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and check out what's new with local businesses; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Step & Spine Physical Therapy, 1020 SW Indian Ave., Suite 102, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-504-5363.
First Friday Art Walk: There will be more than 20 artists at seven venues displaying a large variety of art including paintings, fused glass, woodworking, painted scarves and jewelry; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 521 SW Sixth Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The local rock 'n' roll band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Casey Hurt: The local singer, guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; eqwine-wine.com or 541-527-4419.
Stand Up Comedy Showcase: A comedy show will take place; 7-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Sunset Arcade DJ Night: The DJ will play dance music; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 10/8
Know Ancient — Exploring Oregon's Ancient Forests: Learn about what makes these forests so special, where to find them, why so few remain; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live at the Vineyard — Highway 97: The local classic rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Central Oregon's First Ever R&B, Hip-Hop & Comedy Jam: A great night of entertainment with some of your favorite artists; 6:30-11 p.m.; $35-$80; Deschutes County Fairgrounds, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; brownpapertickets.com or 541-548-2711.
Broken Charley & The Substitutes: The local bands will play rock 'n' roll hits; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 10/9
Himiko Cloud, Night Channels, Ben Rosett, Seed Ling: The four local artists will perform a variety of music; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Monday 10/10
Conectar Proyecto/Project Connect: Únase a la biblioteca para un taller gratuito para padres para obtener información (Note: This program will be conducted in Spanish); 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for an evening of FUNdraising every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 10/11
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Candidate Series — Redmond City Council: Dixon, Nielsen, Osborne, Trumble, Zwicker will be asked a series of questions for the audience to get to know what they represent; 1 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; 541-548-6325.
Middle Ground Book Club: Monthly book group for middle schoolers will discuss "Girl in the Blue Coat"; 3-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 10/12
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend and help work on projects that benefit teachers; 11:30 a.m.; free, call to register to attend; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonretirededucators.
Live Music Night by Local Artists : Stop by for live music by local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
