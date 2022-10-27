GO! Redmond
Thursday 10/27
Columbia River Reining Horse Show: The horse show will take place; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; crrha.com or 541-548-2711.
Third Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Scare Me Good: For a Halloween you'll never forget experience two haunted houses that will thrill and chill you; 7-9 p.m.; $20 per person; The Scaregrounds, 120 SE Glacier Ave., Redmond; scaremegood.com.
Friday 10/28
Columbia River Reining Horse Show: The horse show will take place; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; crrha.com or 541-548-2711.
Goblins & Ghouls Chamber Golf Tournament: Enjoy a day of golfing and networking, but watch out for those tricky ghouls; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; The View Restaurant-Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; playjuniper.com or 541-548-8198 ext. 61.
STEAM Team — Pumpkinpalooza: Celebrate fall with all things pumpkin; 11 a.m.-Noon; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Word of Victory Harvest Party: Carnival games, laser tag, bounce houses, food trucks, live auction, silent auction prizes and more; 5-8 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Scare Me Good: For a Halloween you'll never forget experience two haunted houses that will thrill and chill you; 7-9 p.m.; $20 per person; The Scaregrounds, 120 SE Glacier Ave., Redmond; scaremegood.com.
Trunk OR Treat: Bring your family down to trick or treat at this spook-tacular car show and enjoy the music and dancing; 6-9 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-209-2536.
Freak Night: A wicked Halloween party including Djs Fritz Carlton, Kepi, Its Fine, MstarkDJ and Romz along with Ilko Live art, costume characters, dancers, performers, fire dancers, vendors, food trucks and more; 8 p.m.-4 a.m.; $20 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 10/29
Columbia River Reining Horse Show: The horse show will take place; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; crrha.com or 541-548-2711.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Fall Artisan Market; Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Pups & Pints: Dress up your pup to enter into the dog costume contest, get professional family photos, enjoy a chili dog and a specialty beer and live music all day by Tony Buckman Music and Tiger Lynn; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Greenside Cafe, 8300 Coopers Hawk Drive, Redmond; 541-548-9591.
Scare Me Good: For a Halloween you'll never forget experience two haunted houses that will thrill and chill you; 7-9 p.m.; $20 per person; The Scaregrounds, 120 SE Glacier Ave., Redmond; scaremegood.com.
Live in the Cozy Tasting Room — Bobby Lindstrom: The singer-songwriter bluesman will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Halloween Costume Party: A night of ghoulish fun with a costume contest and live music by countryfied; 6-9 p.m.; $25, 21+ Event; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-209-2536.
Carnaval D'horreur — A Halloween Party: A Halloween party that's dance party, an immersive and interactive party, a costume party and an experience; 8 p.m.; $20-$200 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-639-7881.
Sunday 10/30
Central Oregon Flea Market: The flea market will be held; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Halloween Party: Family fun activities plus a live DJ and costume contest; 3-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Scare Me Good: For a Halloween you'll never forget experience two haunted houses that will thrill and chill you; 7-9 p.m.; $20 per person; The Scaregrounds, 120 SE Glacier Ave., Redmond; scaremegood.com.
Trunk & Treat: Join for a safe trick or treating experience; 4 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Redmond; facebook.comovertheedgetaphouse.
Monday 10/31
Trick or Treat: Sixth street in downtown Redmond will be closed off from Black Butte to Forest on Halloween so Redmond families can bring their littles down to safely Trick or Treat the business community; 4-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 6th St., Redmond.
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for an evening of FUNdraising every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Scare Me Good: For a Halloween you'll never forget experience two haunted houses that will thrill and chill you; 7-9 p.m.; $20 per person; The Scaregrounds, 120 SE Glacier Ave., Redmond; scaremegood.com.
Tuesday 11/1
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company. This is an in-person program; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Creating a Strong Cover Letter: Applying for a new job? Practice creating a strong, customized cover letter; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center: Develop tools to safely manage online lives for both kids and adults; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 11/2
Planting Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.