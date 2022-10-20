GO! Redmond
Thursday 10/20
Babes, Beards and Brews Singles Happy Hour Mixer: If you’re tired of swiping left and right and want to meet someone the old-fashioned way, this event offers discounted drinks and mingling with strangers; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Racyne Parker: The Denver-based singer-songwriter will perform a mix of country, modern folk, indie rock and pop; 7 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Columbia River Circuit and Finals: The rodeo finals will be held; 7 p.m.; $22 standard adult, kids 3-10 $2, kids under 3 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Dave & Melody Hill: The local duo will perform award-winning original Americana, blues, country and southern rock; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Friday 10/21
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; The View Tap & Grill, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The local classic southern rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Metaphysical Book Club: The book club will discuss "Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe" by Laura Lynne Jackson; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Spark Wellness, 210 SW Fifth Suite 4, Redmond; sparkwellness.love or 541-604-2440.
Columbia River Circuit and Finals: The rodeo finals will be held; 7 p.m.; $22 standard adult, kids 3-10 $2, kids under 3 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Friday Night Stand-up Comedy Show: Enjoy a comedy show by local comedians; 7-10 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 10/22
Fall Farm Day: A group of Central Oregon wool and fiber producers and artists gathering for a sales event of products on a local farm; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Local Farm, 7053 NE 33rd St., Redmond; highdesertwoolgrowers.squarespace.com or 541-815-3508.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Redmond City Council Candidate Forum: Join the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County for this forum with candidates for the Redmond City Council; Noon-4 p.m.; free; Redmond VFW Post 4108, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; events.cityclubco.org.
Know Ancient — Guitarology: Explore the historical evolution of guitar music with the Portland guitar duo; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live in the Cozy Tasting Room — Clay Helt: The local guitarist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Author Event — Mystery Authors: Crime fiction author Frank Zafiro and Thriller author Jamie Lee Fry will be presenting a brief reading from their work, hosting a short question-and-answer period from readers, and signing copies of their latest novels; 6-7 p.m.; free; Herringbone Books, 422 SW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/herringbonebooks or 541-526-1491.
Twain Tribute: The Shania Twain tribute band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-209-2536.
Columbia River Circuit and Finals: The rodeo finals will be held; 7 p.m.; $22 standard adult, kids 3-10 $2, kids under 3 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
The Hasbens & Call Down Thunder: The funky four-piece jam band from Upstate NY and the Grateful Dead cover band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 10/23
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Annual Anchor Club Dinner: Join at the winery for a fun luau, including a whole roasted pig and other delicious treats, Hawaiian music and hula dancers.; 1-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 10/24
New Moon Witches: Get a tarot reading, medium/intuitive reading, create your own manifestation jar, and charge it in the harmonic egg; 6-8 p.m.; $33; Spark Wellness, 210 SW Fifth Suite four, Redmond; sparkwellness.love or 541-604-2440.
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for an evening of FUNdraising every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 10/25
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 10/26
Middle Ground — Sugar Skulls: Decorate sugar skulls and learn about the Day of the Dead; 2-3 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Know Ancient — Leap into the Stars: Spend an evening stargazing at the SCP Redmond Hotel's Rooftop Bar with the help of Oregon Observatory at Sunriver staff; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; SCP Redmond Hotel, 521 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-508-7600.
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
