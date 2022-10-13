GO! Redmond
Thursday 10/13
The Library Book Club: Discuss "Harlem Shuffle," by Colson Whitehead; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Pint Night — Central Oregon Autism Movement: Buy a pint to support a good movement; 5-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Live in the Tasting Room — Grits & Gravy: The local trio will perform a folksy take on traditional country music; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Friday 10/14
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Umpqua Bank Home Lending, 1655 SW Highland Ave. Suite 5, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live in the Tasting Room — Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Casey Hurt: The local songwriter, artist and music producer will perform; 5:30 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; caseyhurtmusic.com or 541-526-6865.
Blackflowers Blacksun with Hopeless Jack & the Magick Shadows: The bands will perform American roots, blues, and country, soul; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 10/15
Artisan/Farmers Market: A unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the CRR community; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy's: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Local Paws Grand Opening: Join for the grand opening of Local Paws, Redmond's locally owned and operated neighborhood pet supply store; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Local Paws, 435 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; localpawsredmond.com or 541-604-8990.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Heller Highwater Band: The local band will perform rock, blues, pop, and country covers you can dance to; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Third Anniversary Party: Join for $3 drink specials, live music, raffle prizes and the cakewalk; 5 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Grand Opening of the Redmond Rotary Community Fields: There will be a cornhole tournament and a short ceremony of appreciation followed by Redmond Youth Football games; 6-9 p.m.; free; David M. Jaqua Sports Complex, 2105 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; redmondschools.org.
The Substitutes: The local rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
El Borko ¡Surf! & Shade 13: The Eugene-based band will perform some classic, modern and original surf music; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 10/16
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Galaxies and IPAs — A Painting Workshop: Learn how to paint your very own colorful night sky while drinking your choice; 2-4 p.m.; $60; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; tirzahlaneart.com or 541-610-2520.
Monday 10/17
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for an evening of FUNdraising every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 10/18
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Candidate Series — Deschutes County Commissioner: DeBone and Tatum will be asked a series of questions for the audience to get to know what they represent; 1 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; 541-548-6325.
Wednesday 10/19
Open Hub Singing Club: Group singing for all; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex , 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
