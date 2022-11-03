GO! Redmond
Thursday 11/3
High Desert Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting: The monthly meeting will take place; 9 a.m.; VFW, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; highdesertquiltguild.org.
Third Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Wyelow, Marble & Seed: A night of live alternative rock and singer-songwriter performances; 8:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 11/4
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and hear what's going on with the Shop With A Cop program; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Snowflake Boutique: The 46th Annual event offering locally made, high quality items for sale along with a food fare; 1-8 p.m.; $4 at door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; snowflakeboutique.org or 541-548-2711.
First Friday Art Walk: There will be 20+ artists at seven venues displaying a large variety of art including paintings, fused glass, wood working, painted scarves, and jewelry; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 521 SW Sixth Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Monsters of Destruction: A monster truck thrill show featuring monster trucks going head-to-head in a battle to see who’s toughest; 7:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 kids; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; monstersofdestruction.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 11/5
Powell Butte Lord's Acre Day: Events include a 10K run, 5K walk, local meat sales, including famous Lord’s Acre Sausage, homemade pie by the slice or whole and cinnamon rolls, a country store with crafts, garden, candy, novelties, antiques and more; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Christian Church, 13720 Highway 126, Powell Butte; prinevillechamber.com or 541-548-3066.
Veterans and Vintage Appreciation Shoot: Vintage displays, special friendly competition shoot for veterans, patriotic quilt raffle, live patriotic choir, vendors and veterans booths; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $5 for veterans; Redmond Rod and Gun Club, 9020 S. Highway 97, Redmond; rrandgc.com or 541-699-2518.
Planting Party: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Know Flight — The Icarus Myth: What can we learn from Icarus and his failed flight?; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Snowflake Boutique: The 46th Annual event offering locally made, high quality items for sale along with a food fare; 4-9 p.m.; $4 at door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; snowflakeboutique.org or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — The Woodsmen: The local original Americana band will perform; 5-7:30 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monsters of Destruction: A monster truck thrill show featuring monster trucks going head-to-head in a battle to see who’s toughest; 7:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 kids; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; monstersofdestruction.com or 541-548-2711.
Latin Dance Night: Dress your best for a night of dance and a chance to win a cash prize; 8-11 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Monday 11/7
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Monday Night Bingo FUNdraiser: Join for an evening of FUNdraising every Monday; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 11/8
Intro to Winter Nordic Walking: Join the classroom instruction and optional 45 minute Nordic Walk outside with the instructor on nearby paved paths in Redmond; 3-4:30 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Middle Ground Book Club: Monthly book group for middle school; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.orgor 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 11/9
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend and listen to a guest speaker from Mountain Star Relief Nursery; 11:30 a.m.; free, call to register to attend; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonretirededucators or 541-548-3491.
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Hear live music by local artists every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
