GO! Redmond
Thursday 11/24
The Redmond Turkey Trot: 5K & 10K run through the canyon, in the heart of Redmond; 9 a.m.-Noon; Sam Johnson Park, 333 Southwest 15th St., Redmond; redmondturkeytrot.com.
Prix Fixe Thanksgiving Dinner: A three-course plated Thanksgiving Dinner with classic holiday favorites, plenty of sides and a dessert featuring the bounty of the region; 5-9 p.m.; $75 adults, $25 children, 4 & under free; Ranch House at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com.
Friday 11/25
Husband Daycare: Ladies, drop off your spouse at the Taphouse while you shop Black Friday; 11 a.m.; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-2101.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 5 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive Suite 1, Redmond; oliviaharms.com.
Saturday 11/26
Rock of Redmond Wrestling Tournament: The competition will be held; 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; therockwrestling.org or 541-548-2711.
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery's vintages; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy's: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Holiday Bazaar: Get a head start on your holiday shopping with a curated list of local artisans and vendors featuring a unique array of holiday gifts and surprises for the whole family; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; The Barn at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com.
Redmond Starlight Parade — Ode to Christmas Sweaters: This lighted night parade will include floats and Christmas sweaters everywhere followed by the High School choir singing carols in Centennial Park and the town Christmas tree lighting; 5-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
College Football Faceoff: Come cheer on your favorite Oregon team; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 11/27
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery's vintages; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 11/28
GiveBack Bingo: Every Child Central Oregon and Dustin Riley Events create a night of high-energy bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 11/29
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Wednesday 11/30
History Pub Encore — Two Centuries of Fire Management Oregon: Hear about the consequences of changing relationships between people and wildfire; noon-1 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
