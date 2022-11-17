GO! Redmond
Thursday 11/17
City Club of Central Oregon Forum — Is Measure 110 a Failure?: This forum will explore whether the measure has failed or just has not had the time to be fully implemented; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40 non-members, livestream free, CCCO members $25; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; members.growthzoneapp.com or 541-389-3111.
Source Poetry Winners Reading and Open Mic: Join to hear the Source Weekly's Poetry Contest winners read their winning works; after, step up yourself for a spoken word open mic night; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Babes, Beards and Brews Singles Happy Hour Mixer: If you’re tired of swiping left and right and want to meet someone the old-fashioned way, then enjoy discounted drinks and mingle with other singles; 6-9 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 11/18
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and check out what's new with COPSS; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Central Oregon Public Safety Supply LLC, 2498 S. Highway 97 St. G, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to local food bank; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; facebook.com/Country-Christmas-More-565168313536650
Comedy Night: Comedians Alex Hauptman, Steve Harber and Raymond Montoya will put on a performance; 7-9 p.m.; $15; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
The Muddy Souls & Skillethead: The bluegrass, folk band will perform with the local band; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 11/19
Holiday Bazaar: Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar with many vendors offering one-of-a-kind items for sale from approx. 30 vendors; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Assembly of God, 1865 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; 541-548-4555.
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to local food bank; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; facebook.com/Country-Christmas-More-565168313536650
Local Energy Forum: A community-based learning event that will explore how we can move forward in the renewable energy transition by developing a county-level energy plan for the environment and economy; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; free, $20 tickets available for energy stakeholders; OSU Extension Service, 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond; eventbrite.com or 541-548-6088.
Holiday Craft Fair: Offering multiple handcrafted items and gifts created by our local talented artisans; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Ian Carrick Solo Performance: Hear authentic songs telling seldom told stories; 2-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Cowboy Casino: A night featuring Three Creeks Brewing, prizes, mechanical bull, and more; 4-9 p.m.; free to the Public; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Live in the Cozy Tasting Room — Tiger Lyn: The local country musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 11/21
GiveBack Bingo: Every Child Central Oregon is partnering with Dustin Riley Events to create a night of high-energy bingo; 6-8 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 11/22
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Joint Workshop with Desc Co Commissioners: A regular meeting will be held; 5-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Room 210, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Hoodoo's Wintervention: Join Hoodoo for a flurry of fun and over $50,000 in giveaways this season; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; skihoodoo.com or 541-527-4345.
Wednesday 11/23
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by local artist's every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
