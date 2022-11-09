GO! Redmond
Thursday 11/10
The Library Book Club: Discuss “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Pints for Ponies: For every pint sold, $1 goes to the Heart Space Horse Sanctuary; 5-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Third Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 11/11
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Beer Stop, 2498 S. Highway 97, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
ImPACT Concussion Baseline Testing: This test is highly recommended for youth athletes who participate in high-risk sports; 9 a.m.-Noon; $20; The Center, 2200 NE Neff Road, Bend; centerfoundation.org or 541-322-2323.
Holiday Bazaar: Stop by and join us for our fifth annual Holiday Bazaar brought to you by Bumblebee events; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 SW 35th St., Redmond; 541-420-5208.
Planting Party: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Duffy’s Veteran Spaghetti Feed: Tickets for the dinner raise money for Central Oregon Veterans Outreach; 5 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Space Costume Party & Giveaway: Space & Alien themed costume party featuring local professional EDM DJs Slade, Mclovin, Filthy Bisquit and Cevicii; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $5 21+ event; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 11/12
Run the Rock: Offering spectacular 50 mile, 20 mile, 50K and half marathon loop-style trail races within Smith Rock State Park and the Crooked River National Grasslands; 6 a.m.; cost varies; Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne; trailrunner.com.
Old Fashion Christmas: The annual event features vendors selling holiday decorations, Candyland maze to Santa, hourly raffle drawing, holiday coloring contest and more. Bring a canned good to receive extra raffle tickets; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5 general admission, $4 veterans and seniors; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Homespun Holiday Bazaar: A country store, grandma’s attic, handmade items, quilts and religious Christmas gifts; 9 a.m.-Noon; free; St. Thomas Catholic Church, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond; stthomasredmond.com or 541-923-5191.
Christmas Bazaar Missions Fundraiser: They will have several new and returning vendors with a huge variety of unique, handmade artisan goods; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., Redmond; hbcredmond.org or 541-548-4161.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy’s: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Holiday Bazaar: Stop by and join us for our fifth annual Holiday Bazaar brought to you by Bumblebee events; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 SW 35th St., Redmond; 541-420-5208.
DCAA Fall Art Show: This annual show will feature unique handmade gifts, including oil paintings, acrylic paintings, watercolor paintings, mixed media and more; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; Dccadrycanyonarts.org or 541-527-1387.
Fill Your Pantry: A community bulk-buying farmers market created so YOU can fill up your pantry, freezer, and root cellar full of great local products for the winter; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregonfillyourpantry.com or 541-548-2711.
Live in the Tasting Room — Lilli Worona & Mike Biggers: The folk, Americana duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 11/13
Run the Rock: The 50K follows much of the same loop the 50 mile race uses, but a bonus is going up Misery Ridge right from the start and passing the flanks of Monkey Face; 7 a.m.; cost varies; Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne; trailrunner.com.
Old Fashion Christmas: The annual event features vendors selling holiday decorations, Candyland maze to Santa, hourly raffle drawing, holiday coloring contest and more. Bring a canned good to receive extra raffle tickets; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5 general admission, $4 veterans and seniors; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
DCAA Fall Art Show: This annual show will feature unique handmade gifts, including oil paintings, acrylic paintings, watercolor paintings, mixed media and more; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; Dccadrycanyonarts.org or 541-527-1387.
Monday 11/14
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 11/15
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Middle Ground — Gratitude Jars: Create a beautiful gratitude jar with Mod Podge; 3-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Tuesday Trivia: Gather your teams and join for trivia every third Tuesday each month with prizes awarded to the top team; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Hibernator, Anaconda Vise, Mougli & The Blues: The Montana-based post rock and punk bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Wednesday 11/16
STEAM Team — Gratefulness: Enjoy time making crafts that bring thankfulness and gratefulness; 3-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Open Hub Singing Club: Group singing for all; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live Music Night by Local Artists: Stop by for live music by a local artist every Wednesday night; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
