GO! Redmond
Thursday 5/5
Parks Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Live at the Vineyard — Gene Rogers: The country musician from the band Hwy 97 will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Eric Leadbetter — Range Music Series: The local singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Budget Committee Meeting #3: An additional meeting will be held if needed; 6-9 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh Street, 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Friday 5/6
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of networking and check out what's new with Honor Flight; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Honor Flight, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Spring Home and Garden Show: Explore over 200 vendors at the 30th annual garden show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; coba.org or 541-548-2711.
Tony Buckman: The local country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Bottoms UP Saloon, 1421 N. Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/tonybuckmanmusic or 541-548-5663.
Saturday 5/7
Mother's Day Weekend at Schilling's: Celebrate with live music, food and drinks and flower baskets; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Spring Home and Garden Show: Explore over 200 vendors at the 30th annual show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; coba.org or 541-548-2711.
Wild Ride Brewing’s Eighth Anniversary Party: The day will begin with a new beer release, and the music begins with Toast & Jam playing at noon, followed by Sugar Mama and Countryfied; noon-10 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Toast & Jam; The local roots band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Niblick and Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; toastandjam.net.
Gbots & The Journeymen: Join for a night of upbeat, funky, groove, rhythm n’ blues & some good old rock 'n' roll; 8 p.m.; $8; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Crooked River Wetlands Complex Guided Bird Walks: Meet at the Wetlands pavilion for a guided bird walk; free; Crooked River Wetlands, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville; facebook.com/crookedriverwetlands.
Redmond Young Life Mother’s Day Flower Basket Fundraiser: Help Redmond Young Life send kids to summer camp at Washington Family Ranch by ordering your 12-inch hanging baskets; $35 per basket; The Wood Chip Lot of & amp, 216 SW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-749-8893.
Sunday 5/8
Mother's Day Weekend at Schilling's: Celebrate with live music, food and drinks and flower baskets; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and then karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Spring Home and Garden Show: Explore over 200 vendors at the 30th annual garden show; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; coba.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 5/9
Know Wonder — How Will We Thrive in a Hotter, Drier Central Oregon: Learn how you can act locally to diminish the impacts of climate change; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Tuesday 5/10
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike along the Summit Loop Trail at Smith Rock State Park; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Smith Rock State Park, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.