GO! Redmond
Thursday 5/4
Live in the Vineyard — The Dust Devils: The local band will be playing blues, classic country, folk, western swing and more; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond School Board Virtual Candidate Forum: Join the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County and the City Club of Central Oregon for a virtual forum with candidates for the Redmond School Board; 6-7 p.m.; free; online; events.cityclubco.org.
Frozen Jr. Presented by CCS theater: Featuring a large student cast from the 6-12 grade, the show follows the beloved tale of princesses Ana and Elsa as they discover the meaning of true love; 6-7:30 p.m.; $8-$15; Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; rhs.redmondschools.org or 541-923-4800.
Friday 5/5
Spring Home and Garden Show: Explore over 200 vendors at the 31st annual garden show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; coba.org or 541-548-2711.
Ribbon Cutting — Loan Fox: Join in celebrating another business opening; 4-7 p.m.; free; Loan Fox, 704 SW Forest Ave., Suite 101, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
First Friday Art Walk: Meet with over 20 local artists as you walk around downtown Redmond; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 5th through 8th Street, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live in the Vineyard — Mango Stew Trio: The palm tree rock 'n' roll trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
"Frozen Jr.," presented by CCS Theater: Featuring a large student cast from the 6-12 grade, the show follows the beloved tale of princesses Ana and Elsa as they discover the meaning of true love; 6-7:30 p.m.; $8-$15; Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; rhs.redmondschools.org or 541-923-4800.
Redmond Social Club: Go hang out with fun people and great dance music; 6-10 p.m.; $10 per person; VFW Hall, 1836 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; redmondsocialclub.com or 541-548-4108.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the to 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Consumer Cellular, 2999 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 5/6
Honoring the Body Consciousness — Cacao Healing Ceremony: Join Michelle Ericksen, the guide for this event, for a cacao healing ceremony in the Mayan Tradition; 9-10:30 a.m.; $35 some scholarships available, contact Haelan House; Pleasant Ridge Community Hall, 7067 SW Canal Blvd, Redmond; haelanhouse.org or 541-548-7275.
Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede: 15th Annual Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede vintage motorcycle ARHMA sanctioned event; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15, 10 and younger are free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Spring Home and Garden Show: Explore over 200 vendors at the 31st annual garden show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; coba.org or 541-548-2711.
Spring Art Show and Sale: Twenty-four local artists participating; free to the public; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
"Frozen Jr.," presented by CCS Theater: Featuring a large student cast from the 6-12 grade, the show follows the beloved tale of princesses Ana and Elsa as they discover the meaning of true love; 2-3:30 p.m.; $8-$15; Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; rhs.redmondschools.org or 541-923-4800.
BrightSide Paint Night: Join for a fun night of painting your pet, wine and appetizers; 3-5 p.m.; $100; BrightSide Animal Center, 1355 NE Hemlock Ave., Redmond; alpine-k9.com or 541-923-0882.
Author Book Signing: Anne Graham presents her autobiography, "Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders," with a slideshow, book signing, and robust Q&A expected.; 4-5 p.m.; free; Herringbone Bookstore, 422 SW Sixth Street, Redmond; tallannie.com.
"Frozen Jr.," presented by CCS Theater: Featuring a large student cast from the 6-12 grade, the show follows the beloved tale of princesses Ana and Elsa as they discover the meaning of true love; 6-7:30 p.m.; $8-$15; Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; rhs.redmondschools.org or 541-923-4800.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the to 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sunday 5/7
Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede: 15th Annual Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede vintage motorcycle ARHMA sanctioned event; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15, 10 and younger are free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Spring Home and Garden Show: Explore over 200 vendors at the 31st annual garden show; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; coba.org or 541-548-2711.
Spring Art Show and Sale: Twenty-four local artists participating; free to the public.; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Kristi Kinsey blues jam: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Monday 5/8
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 5/10
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend this monthly meeting; 11 a.m.; $15 includes lunch, call to register to attend; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; 541-548-3491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.