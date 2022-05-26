GO! Redmond
Thursday 5/26
Live at the Vineyard — Bobby Lindstrom: The blues musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com
Rockchucks: The local rock band will perform a selection of ‘60s, ’70s & ’80s rock; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway musical-style format; 7-8:30 p.m.; $16.50-$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Friday 5/27
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Dive Bar Theology: The local indie pop band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 7-8:30 p.m.; $16.50-$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Grace Cooper Release Party: The local singer, songwriter will perform her EP release; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Saturday 5/28
DogTown USA Canicross Dog & Jog: Bring your dog and participate in one of the races or enjoy meeting other members of the canicross community; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $0-$75; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; dogandjog-canicross.com or 541-548-2711.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 1-2:30 p.m.; $16.50-$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Know Wonder — The James Webb Space Telescope: In this talk, Dr. Wendi Wampler will outline the design of the telescope, the data it will collect, and what kinds of new insights it will help us understand about the universe; 2-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 4-5:30 p.m.; $16.50-$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Doc Ryan: The local roots-rocking guitarist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Austin Lindstrom Band: The local country group will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taproom at Crooked River Ranch, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-548-8939.
Countryfied: The local country band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 7-8:30 p.m.; $16.50-$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Skillethead & Holy Smokes: The bands will perform an evening of bluegrass and country; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 5/29
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and then later karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 1-4 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m.; $16.50-$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Monday 5/30
The Spirit of Flag City USA: Meet at the post office parking area to help place 1,700 full size American flags throughout the City of Redmond for the holiday; 5:45 a.m.; free, anyone welcome; Post Office, 618 NW Hemlock Ave., Redmond.
Tuesday 5/31
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others’ company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Wednesday 6/1
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 7-8:30 p.m.; $16.50-$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
