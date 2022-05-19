GO! Redmond
Thursday 5/19
Live in the Vineyard — DRTR: The trio will perform a mix of blues and Americana with soulful strains via saxophone, harmonica, keyboard, percussion, guitar and vocals; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Third Thursday Open Mic: Join for spoken word open mic night the third Thursday of the month; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Spoken Word: All writers, readers and word lovers invited to attend and read with seven minutes on the mic; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for Bow Wow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com
Friday 5/20
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and check out what's going on with A.S.K.; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; A Smile For Kids, 446 SW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Pups & Pints at Eagle Crest Resort: Bring your furry friends to the cafe patio to enjoy signature beers from Wild Ride Brewery, mobile dog grooming services from TJ’s Grooming Creations, and more; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Greenside Cafe, 8300 Coopers Hawk Drive, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-9644.
STEAM Team Gardening: Join for some basic gardening activities, focusing on herbs; 4-5 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Tony Buckman: The local country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Bottoms UP Saloon, 1421 N. Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/tonybuckmanmusic or 541-548-5663.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater: The Americana trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Arthur Buezo: The one-man band will perform savage folk; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com
Into The Open Road An Evening With James Howard Band: The band will be performing original blues and rock; 8 p.m.; $20; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 5/21
Fiber Market Day: The annual market will include demonstration and sales from artists and producers of raw to finished products from wool, alpaca, mohair and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; highdesertwoolgrowers.com or 541-548-2711.
Redmond Off Road Rally: Whether you want to bring your ride and participate or just come watch the fun, there is a ticket option available for you; 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; $15 for adults, $10 for kids; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; redmondoffroadrally.com or 541-548-2711.
David Nail Benefit Concert: The country musician will perform for the benefit of Every Child Central Oregon; 5-9 p.m.; $40-$105; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Swinging With the Stars — Dance Party Edition: An evening of philanthropy and dancing the night away to the local dance band Precious Byrd; 6-9 p.m.; $75; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Challenge of Champions Bull Riding Tour: Multiple contractors bring in their best bulls, allowing the bull riders to get on the best bulls at each tour event; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15-$18; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cctbullriding.com or 541-548-2711.
The Shining Dimes EP Release Party: The country band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 advanced, $12 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 5/22
Redmond Off Road Rally: Whether you want to bring your ride and participate or just come watch the fun, there is a ticket option available for you; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15 for adults, $10 for kids; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; redmondoffroadrally.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday Brunch and karaoke: Join for brunch and then karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Comedy at Porter: Comedians Dillon Kolar, Carl Click, Dan Newby and Grace Sophia will perform; 6 p.m.; $15; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-504-7959.
Tuesday 5/24
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Trivia Tuesday: Bring a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
