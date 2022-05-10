GO! Redmond
Thursday 5/12
Live in the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Trio: The trio will play all your favorite covers from rock, blues, pop & country; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Helga, Leftslide & Profit Drama: The local rock ‘n’ roll bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
2022 OHSET Championship: Each year OHSET has its State Championship where each District competes in various equine disciplines; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; web.ohset.com or 541-548-2711.
Friday 5/13
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and listen to what's new over at COCC Redmond campus; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2030 SE College Loop, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-504-2900.
Company Grand: The nine-piece, multi-genre band will perform with Moose Almighty, an indie-rock jam band from Seattle; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under $15; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Comedy Bonanza: This new weekend-long comedy festival features more than 24 comedians; 6 p.m.; $20-$45; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
2022 OHSET Championship: OHSET holds its State Championship, in which each district competes in various equine disciplines; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; web.ohset.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 5/14
High Desert EuroFest Car Show: The car show will take place; 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; $18 per person, $40 per car entry; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Smith Rock Ascent: The event spans the whole weekend, with a 50K on Saturday and the 15-mile and 4-mile on Sunday. There are free kids races both days; 8 a.m.; $35-$130, kids free; Smith Rock Ascent, Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne; gobeyondracing.com.
Annual Spring Fundraiser Golf Tournament & Banquette Dinner: Support Afghan Families Inc., a local nonprofit helping Afghan families reunite safely, by entering a golf tournament and/or joining for dinner afterwards; 8 a.m.; $160 per player, $600 team of 4, $40 banquet only,100% is donated; Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; supportingafghanfamilies.org or 541-923-9644.
Central Oregon Autism Color Walk: This awareness walk is open to everyone in the community; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave, Redmond; centraloregonautismmovement.com/coam-walk.
Central Oregon Health & Wellness Expo: This retail-selling show provides an opportunity for local and regional businesses to showcase products and services and interact with the active and engaged health-conscious consumer; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; dammstraightproductions.com or 541-548-2711.
Spring Art Show: Featuring local artists & artisans in mediums ranging from paintings, to woodcarving, to fused and lampworked glass; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Live in the Vineyard — Jeff Jackson & Dirk Benson: The local guitarist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Comedy Bonanza: A new comedy festival will take place over the weekend featuring more than t24 comedians; 6 p.m.; $20-$45; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
2022 OHSET Championship: OHSET holds its State Championship, in which each district competes in various equine disciplines; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; web.ohset.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 5/15
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and then later Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Spring Art Show: Featuring local artists & artisans in mediums ranging from paintings, to woodcarving, to fused and lampworked glass; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Comedy Bonanza: A new comedy festival will take place over the weekend featuring more than 24 comedians; 6-9 p.m.; $20-$45; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
2022 OHSET Championship: OHSET holds its State Championship, in which each district competes in various equine disciplines; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; web.ohset.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 5/16
Central Oregon Flea Market: The flea market will take place; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2 or $1 and two can of food; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711.
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend and help work on projects that benefit teachers; 11:30 a.m.; free; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonretirededucators or 541-548-3491.
Meditation for Anxiety Four-week series: Learn simple meditation techniques on how to ease your anxiety; 6-7:30 p.m.; $4-$50; Spark Wellness, 210 SW Fifth St., Suite 4, Redmond; wellnessliving.com or 541-604-2440.
Tuesday 5/17
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.