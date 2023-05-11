GO! Redmond
Thursday 5/11
Law Library Office Hours: Get help with your legal information questions.; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Library (temporary location), 2127 S. Highway 97, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Live at the Vineyard — Grits n' Gravy: The Dry Canyon trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; sisterscountry.com or 541-526-5075.
After Hours with Host Gail Rogers: Join for an evening of networking; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Century 21, 2421 S. Highway 97, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Comedy Open Mic: Go tell jokes or perform a sketch, improv or musical act in front of a supportive audience; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 5/12
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Gompers, 611 NE Jackpine Ct 8, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Live at the Vineyard — JuJu Eyeball: Bend's Beatle tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Saturday 5/13
Wild Ride Brewing Anniversary Celebration: There will be music by Dry Canyon Stampede, Parker Steers, Toast & Jam and Countryfied all day and along with the release of a new Cloud 9 Italian Pilsner for the party; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Flora/Fauna Nature Writing — Come to Your Senses: Incorporate nature into your work using all your senses; 1-3 p.m.; free, register in advance; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Live at the Vineyard — Highway 97: The high-energy classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Substitutes: The local rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
AutoCross: The auto racing competition will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; autoxclub.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 5/14
Mother's Day Brunch: Ken at Cascade Catering is creating a one-of a kind menu for this special day; 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.; $85 adults, children 6-18 $40, children 5 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Page to Screen Movie Matinee: Take mom to a movie for Mother's Day; 1-3 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
AutoCross: The auto racing competition will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; autoxclub.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 5/15
Trivia Night: Gather your teams and test your trivia knowledge; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Tuesday 5/16
Open Hub Singing Club: Sing songs in a group setting with all songs taught in a call-and-echo, aural tradition process by songleaders; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 5/17
Kindermusik Playdate: This musical playdate with Cascade School of Music includes singing, movement and instrument play; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
