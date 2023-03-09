GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/9
Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The 2023 show promises more than 300 fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation-related companies showing and selling newly released products and services; Noon-8 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Law Library Office Hours: Get help with your legal information questions; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Library Temporary Location, 2127 S Highway 97, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Friday 3/10
Bend Burlesque Presents — The Ides Of March: The local burlesque group will perform; 10 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Initiative Brewing Co., 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Walk-in social services assistance that connects you with resources; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The 2023 show promises more than 300 fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation-related companies showing and selling newly released products and services; Noon-8 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Trio: The rock trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Saturday 3/11
Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The 2023 show promises more than 300 fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation-related companies showing and selling newly released products and services; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon: Learn everything you need to know to be successful growing vegetables in Central Oregon; 2-4 p.m.; free, registration required; OSU Extension Service, 3800 SW Airport Way, Building 3, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Live in the Tasting Room — Lilli Worona & Mike Biggers: The two local folk, Americana musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Primal Earth DJ Night: DJs spinning records for an evening of earthy, tribal, dance, drum and house music; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Middle Ground Grab and Go Pysanky Eggs: Make a version of Ukrainian egg decorating for yourself; Redmond Public Library, 2127 S. Highway 97, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Groundbreaking for the New Redmond Library: Join the groundbreaking at the site of the new Redmond Library; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Sunday 3/12
Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The 2023 show promises more than 300 fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation-related companies showing and selling newly released products and services; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday Brunch: Join weekly for a special brunch menu; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $32 Adults, Children 12 & under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 3/13
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Season of Nonviolence Community Conversations — Emerging from Our Homes: Oregon Humanities brings people together to talk about their beliefs and experiences around timely and important issues and ideas; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; COCC Redmond, 2030 SE College Loop, Redmond; cocc.edu.
GiveBack Bingo: The Central Oregon Autism Movement is hosting a night of high-energy bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 3/14
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center at Becky Johnson Community Center: Develop tools to safely manage online lives for both kids and adults; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 2127 S. Highway 97, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Know Underwater: What Can Algae Tell Us?: Learn what algae research can tell us about the future of aquatic ecosystem health and macroalgae's potential to play an important role in future sustainable diets; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy - Glacier Building, 657 SW Glacier Ave. 2710, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 3/15
Open Hub Singing Club: All songs are taught in a call-and-echo by community song leaders; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
