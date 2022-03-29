GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/31
Alicia Viani Band — Range Music Series: The local duo will tell lyrical and instrumental stories; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
Friday 4/1
Coffee Clatter: Join Friday morning for business networking, check out the new location for Bethlehem Inn Redmond and hear about other things they are up to; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Bethlehem Inn, 517 NW Birch Ave,, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-322-8768.
Student Art Exhibit: Features artwork by students from Redmond High School, Ridgeview High School and Redmond Proficiency Academy; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1055.
Kiefer’s Magical Brew Bash: A community benefit for mental health awareness. For every pint of Kiefer Magic Hazy IPA purchased, $1 will be donated to Rimrock Trails; 6-10 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Teenage Halloween with Helga & Good Grief: The New Jersey-based power pop group will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 4/2
Student Art Exhibit: Features artwork by students from Redmond High School, Ridgeview High School and Redmond Proficiency Academy; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1055.
Crooked River Wetlands Complex Guided Bird Walks: Meet at the Wetlands pavilion for a guided bird walk; 9:45 a.m.-Noon; free; Crooked River Wetlands, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville; facebook.com/crookedriverwetlands.
Gala de Oro 2022: Dine, dance and celebrate the Latino Community Association for 22 years of empowering Latino families to thrive in Central Oregon; 5-11:30 p.m.; $110 for dinner and dance; $25 for dance only; Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; galadeoro.org or 541-923-2453.
Live in the Tasting Room — Jeff Jackson & Dirk Benson: The soft rock duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Fogline: The Southern Oregon-based country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Seed Ling with Mougli & The Blues: The local indie-rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $8; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 4/3
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Delicious brunch with karaoke to follow; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
High Desert Storm Football: Watch the indoor football team play against the Washington Elite; 7 p.m.; $12-$35; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonstorm.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 4/4
Student Art Exhibit: Features artwork by students from Redmond High School, Ridgeview High School and Redmond Proficiency Academy; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1055.
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 4/5
Student Art Exhibit: Features artwork by students from Redmond High School, Ridgeview High School and Redmond Proficiency Academy; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1055.
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Arbor Week Tree Planting #1: To celebrate Arbor Week, the city will be hosting three tree plantings at three different park locations; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; Hayden Park, 1964 SW 35th St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Pints for Ponies: For every pint sold, $1 goes to the Heart Space Horse Sanctuary; 4-8 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
City Council Workshop: A regular workshop will be held online and in person; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 4/6
Student Art Exhibit: Features artwork by students from Redmond High School, Ridgeview High School and Redmond Proficiency Academy; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1055.
