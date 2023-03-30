GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/30
The Mystery Ramble: A revolving roster of talented Central Oregon musicians will perform with the band; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 3/31
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Summit Cleaning & Restoration, 222 SE Eighth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com/
Live at The Vineyards — Cheyenne West & Kurt Silva: The talented country musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Superball: The local bell bottom rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sweet Motor & OSO: The Central Oregon five-piece band will perform a blend of Southern rock and blues with an R&B vibe; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 4/1
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn all about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; $5 per class; Online; gocomga.com.
Sadie Hawkins Pistol Shoot: Go with a friend or partner and compete for prizes; 3-6 p.m.; $50 per pair; Redmond Rod & Gun Club, 9020 S Highway 97, Redmond; rrandgc.com or 541-699-2518.
Casey & Company: Singer, songwriter and producer Casey Parnell, guitarist of local band Precious Byrd, will perform a variety of genres with Lonnie Chapin on bass and vocals and Maxwell Clark on drums and vocals; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Street Dog Hero dog adoption event: Go meet some adoptable pups looking for their forever homes and learn more about Street Dog Hero; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; streetdoghero.org or 541-610-2520.
Kiefer's Magical Birthday Bash: A community benefit for mental health awareness, including live music by Heller Highwater, raffles and Kiefer swag; 6-10 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Blacklight Bingo Night: Every Child Central Oregon and The YOUNI Movement bring a blacklight experience to bingo for a cause; 6:30-8 p.m.; $10 seat reservation, $2 per card, VIP options available; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; everychildcentraloregon-bloom.kindful.com.
Countryfied: The local high energy, country rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sunday 4/2
"Here on the Flight Path": Two performances of this hilarious and heartfelt romantic comedy play that follows John over the course of three and half years as he interacts with three neighbors from his apartment balcony; 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.; $20 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; etcbend.org.
Kristi Kinsey blues jam: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Monday 4/3
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 4/4
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Wednesday 4/5
Karaoke: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
