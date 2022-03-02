GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/3
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Walk-in social services assistance that connects you with resources; 1-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Parks Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Paint the VFW Pint Night: The brewery will be donating $1 per pint sold to help buy the paint. There will also be a silent auction and an opportunity to make a direct donation; 5-8 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-610-2520.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Friday 3/4
First Friday: Art will be on display at participating businesses as well as local musicians and makers playing music and showing off their creations; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Rubato: An evening of eastern European Klezmer music; 6-10:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Best of Craft Beer Awards 2022: Celebrate and promote the best of the best in brewing around the world; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beerawardsplatform.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 3/5
Cheyenne West & Kurt Silva: The country duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15.00 online; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
JuJu Eyeball & Superball: These Bend based bands will be bringing a night of Beatles songs & 70’s bell-bottom rock; 8 p.m.; $5.00 Cover; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Best of Craft Beer Awards 2022: Celebrate and promote the best of the best in brewing around the world; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beerawardsplatform.com.
Sunday 3/6
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Best of Craft Beer Awards 2022: Celebrate and promote the best of the best in brewing around the world; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beerawardsplatform.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 3/7
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7750.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 3/8
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others’ company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Bingo: Play Bingo and Win Prizes; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Virtual City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Trivia Wednesdays: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW 5th, Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
