GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/24
Spring Fling Dating: Meet a lover or make some friends and mingle. Drinks and conversation starters provided; 5:30-10 p.m.; $10 Seniors, $15 Adults; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Lino — Range Music Series: The local musician will perform smooth jazz, classical, Latin, and world music; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
High Desert Stampede: A fast-paced, entertaining rodeo event that draws a wide variety of spectators; 7 p.m.; $20-$30; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Olivia Awbrey Band: The indie singer, songwriter will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $8; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 3/25
Oceanography: The Oakland-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 8 p.m.; $5 advanced, $10 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Coffee Clatter — Toastmasters: Join for a morning of business networking and check out what's new with Toastmasters; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Grange, 707 SW Kalama Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-480-4495.
Central Oregon Comedy Scene presents Standup Comedy: Local comedians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$20; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
High Desert Stampede: A fast-paced, entertaining rodeo event that draws a wide variety of spectators; 7 p.m.; $20-$30; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 3/26
Central Oregon Ag Show: Something for everyone from farmers, ranchers of all operation sizes and equine enthusiasts; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; northwestagshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Live in the Tasting Room — The Substitutes: The local self-proclaimed rock and roll band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
High Desert Stampede: A fast-paced, entertaining rodeo event that draws a wide variety of spectators; 7 p.m.; $20-$30; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Countryfied: The country rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $20; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
The Sometimes Island & Special Guests: The indie pop band will perform; 8 p.m.; $5; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 3/27
Central Oregon Ag Show: Something for everyone from Farmers, Ranchers of all operation sizes and Equine Enthusiasts; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; northwestagshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Cantastic Pay It Forward Barrel Race: The barrel race will be held; noon; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Comedy Night: Comedians Cody Michael, Carl Click, Dillon Kolar, and Katy Ipock will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct #2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco or 541-504-7959.
Tuesday 3/29
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Ladies of the Green Kick-off Brunch: Prospective lady golfers and returning members are invited to attend this “Get Acquainted Brunch” to hear the fun things the golf group has planned for the 2022 golf season; 11 a.m.; free call to RSVP; The Redmond Grange Hall, 707 SW Kalama Ave., Redmond
Virtual City Council Workshop: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
