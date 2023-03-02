GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/2
Parks Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free; City of Redmond Public Works, 875 SE Veterans Way, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-504-2000.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 8, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Music Open Mic: The stage is yours during this evening of musical performances; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 3/3
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; McDonalds, 2456 S. Highway 97, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Ribbon Cutting — Latino Community Association: The new business will have its grand opening; 4-7 p.m.; free; Latino Community Association, 636 NW Cedar Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live in the Cozy Tasting Room — The Dust Devils: The four-person band will play some blues, old country and Western swing; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
First Friday Artwalk with John Stripe and Lilli Worona: The Eugene-based Americana, rock artist and the local fiddle player will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Redmond Social Club: Hang out with fun people and great dance music; 6-10 p.m.; $10 per person; VFW Hall, 1836 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; redmondsocialclub.com or 541-548-4108.
Sunday 3/5
Sunday Brunch: Join weekly for a special brunch menu; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $32 Adults, Child 12 & Under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Know Underwater — Project Recover-Keeping America's Promise at RPA: Learn about the work Project Recover is doing to locate MIAs around the globe; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy, 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-526-0882.
Tuesday 3/7
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond or 541-292-6177.
Acting Class: Writer-director John Breen will apply his imaginative, liberating approach to getting in the moment on stage or on camera for both dramatic and comedic scenes during this workshop; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $145-$165; Redmond Grange, 707 SW Kalama Ave., Redmond; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-604-2072.
