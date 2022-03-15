GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/17
St. Patrick's Day Celebration: The traditional pipe band will perform for the holiday; 4-10:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Oregon State FFA Annual Convention: The convention is an opportunity for members to compete in career development events, leadership events, earn individual awards and recognition, conduct business and take part in officer elections; 5 p.m.; $10 per day, $25 for whole weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonffa.com or 541-548-2711.
St. Paddy's Day Shenanigans: Participating businesses will be offering up a unique beverage and a jolly good time. Look for and collect golden coins for a chance to win a free dinner on the Chamber; 5-11 p.m.; $15; Downtown Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-923-5191.
Paul Eddy — Range Music Series: The local country musician will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
Northern Lights Festival — Saint Patty's Day Edition: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Redmond with two weekends of illumination; 7-9 p.m.; free; Grace & Hammer Pizzeria, 641 SW Cascade, Redmond; graceandhammer.com.
St. Paddy's with Sugar Mama: The funk, rock and R&B band will perform for the holiday; 7-10 p.m.; $25; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Cascade Highlanders Pipe Band: The local Irish band will perform for the holiday; 8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Friday 3/18
Oregon State FFA Annual Convention: The convention is an opportunity for members to compete in career development events, leadership events, earn individual awards and recognition, conduct business and take part in officer elections; 5 p.m.; $10 per day, $25 for whole weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonffa.com or 541-548-2711.
Tyler Spencer & Third Seven: A night of instrumentation and song writing along with creative looping and beat making; 8 p.m.; $8 online, $10 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 3/19
Doc Ryan: The local American roots musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Oregon State FFA Annual Convention: The convention is an opportunity for members to compete in career development events, leadership events, earn individual awards and recognition, conduct business and take part in officer elections; 5 p.m.; $10 per day, $25 for whole weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonffa.com or 541-548-2711.
Parade of Bad Guys & Joel Chadd: The rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country band will perform with supporting artist Joel Chadd; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 3/20
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Oregon State FFA Annual Convention: The convention is an opportunity for members to compete in career development events, leadership events, earn individual awards and recognition, conduct business and take part in officer elections; 5 p.m.; $10 per day, $25 for whole weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonffa.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 3/21
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend and help work on projects that benefit local organizations; 11:30 a.m.; lunch is $10; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonretirededucators or 541-923-7466.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7750.
Tuesday 3/22
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine Useless Knowledge Bowl Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.