GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/16
Third Thursday Open Mic Night: All writers and readers and word-lovers invited to attend and read; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org
Friday 3/17
Duffy's Four-Year St. Patty's Birthday Bash: The local outlaw country band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Annex, 413 Southwest Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; EleMar Oregon, 416 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
St. Patty's Concert — Motel Kalifornia & Guests from Precious Byrd & High St: A night with three local rock dance bands; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up some 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
North by North, Helga, Night Channels and The Color Study Live: The local punk, rock 'n' roll bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
St. Patrick's Day Fun: The Cascade Highlanders Pipe Band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Saturday 3/18
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The local duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 Adults $15, Children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
YOUNI Drag: DJ Stiletto will create the space to dance the night away and anyone who is ready to walk the stage and show their authentic self to the audience will have a chance to do so at this drag night; 7-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix some 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sunday 3/19
Kristi Kinsey: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sunday 3/19
St. Patrick's Fun: The Cascade Highlanders Pipe Band will perform; 3-4 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.
Monday 3/20
GiveBack Bingo: spouses & partners of the wildland firefighters are hosting a night of high energy Bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 3/21
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond or 541-292-6177.
Wednesday 3/22
Karaoke: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.