GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/23
Historic Landmarks Commission: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
The Mystery Ramble: A revolving roster of talented Central Oregon musicians performing with the band.; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Friday 3/24
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
You, Me, & a Cuppa Tea: Celebrate Women’s History with a tea party and learn about how fashion mirrored the struggle for women’s rights throughout the decades.; 1:30-3 p.m.; $5; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.
Live at the Vineyard — Eric Leadbetter and Aaron Moore: A high-energy acoustic duo with Leadbetter on guitar and vocals, Moore on bass and vocals; 5-8 p.m.; adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up to 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
El Borko ¡Surf! & Shade 13: The Eugene-based classic surf-rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
2023 Central Oregon Ag Show: Something for everyone from farmers, ranchers of all operation sizes and equine enthusiasts; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; northwestagshow.com or 541-548-2711.
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; usabmx.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 3/25
Live at The Vineyards — The Substitutes: The classic rock 'n' roll group will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up to 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
2023 Central Oregon Ag Show: Something for everyone from farmers, ranchers of all operation sizes and equine enthusiasts; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; northwestagshow.com or 541-548-2711.
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; usabmx.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 3/26
Sunday Brunch: Join weekly for a special brunch menu; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $32 Adults, Child 12 & Under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
OOTFA Dance: Live music and dancing; 1-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; centraloregonfiddlers.com.
Kristi Kinsey blues jam: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; usabmx.com or 541-548-2711.
Tuesday 3/28
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond or 541-292-6177.
Wednesday 3/29
Karaoke: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
