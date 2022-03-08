GO! Redmond
Thursday 3/10
Redmond: The Library Book Club: Discuss "Norse Mythology," by Neil Gaiman; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
23rd Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: This year’s show features outdoor cooking demonstrations, plus renowned hunter and public lands advocate Randy Newberg, and duck decoy painting for the kids; noon-8 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Simple Résumés for Teens: Get help creating your résumé and learn about local job resources. This is an in-person program.; 3-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Britnee Kellogg — Range Music Series: The local country musician will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
Tony Buckman: The country musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 3/11
23rd Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: This year’s show features outdoor cooking demonstrations plus renowned hunter and public lands advocate Randy Newberg, and duck decoy painting for the kids; Noon-8 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
2021 Redmond Annual Awards Banquet: Celebrate Redmond Chamber members at this banquet; 5-8:30 p.m.; Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-9644.
Erin Cole-Baker: New Zealand singer-songwriter will perform her original songs and a few choice covers on both acoustic and electric guitars; 6-9 p.m.; free; Niblick and Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/erincolebakermusic or 541-548-4220.
Precious Byrd: The pop band will perform; 6 p.m.; $15; Redmond Social Club, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; facebook.com/redmondsocialclub or 541-410-2572.
Northern Lights Festival — Saint Patty's Day Edition: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Redmond with two weekends of illumination; 7-9 p.m.; free; Grace & Hammer Pizzeria, 641 SW Cascade, Redmond; graceandhammer.com.
Central Oregon Comedy Scene presents Standup Comedy: Local comedians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$20; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/gneralduffys or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 3/12
23rd Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: This year’s show features outdoor cooking demonstrations plus renowned hunter and public lands advocate, Randy Newberg and duck decoy painting for the kids; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Challenge of Champions Tour: Watch professionals go head to head with bulls; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S. Main St., Prineville; cctbullriding.com.
Jesse Meade: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Fogline: The Southern Oregon-based country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Men Next Door — A Magic Mike Experience: This show is a fully choreographed, two-hour production packed with shirtless men; 9-11:30 p.m.; $25-$50; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com or 541-923-1868.
Northern Lights Festival — Saint Patty's Day Edition: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Redmond with two weekends of illumination; 7-9 p.m.; free; Grace & Hammer Pizzeria, 641 SW Cascade, Redmond; graceandhammer.com.
Sunday 3/13
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
23rd Annual Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: This year’s show features outdoor cooking demonstrations plus renowned hunter and public lands advocate Randy Newberg, and duck decoy painting for the kids; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $12 adults, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; thesportshow.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 3/14
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 3/15
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW 5th, Redmond; facebook.com/UKBTrivia or 541-527-4380.
