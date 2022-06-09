GO! Redmond
Thursday 6/9
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Live at the Vineyard — Gene Rogers: The Hwy 97 Band member will be performing solo acoustic; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Friday 6/10
Coffee Clatter: Join us for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Shepherds House Ministries, 1350 S. Highway 97, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Cody Joe Hodges: The guitar slingin' singer-songwriter from Texas will perform with a rootsy twist and Brazos Bottom drawl; 6-9 p.m.; $45 adults, children 12 and under $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Taj Farrant & Pete Kartsounes: The talented young guitarist and the local musician will perform; 7 p.m.; $25 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 6/11
Lit: The punk rock band will perform; 4 p.m.; $45-$105 plus fees; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Live in the Vineyard — John Hoover & the Mighty Quinns: The classic rock, folk, bluegrass, country and Celtic playing band will perform many songs by John Denver as well as some originals; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 6/12
Planning Your Year on the Forest: In this webinar Trout Mountain Forester, Matt Fehrenbacher will discuss how to plan the activities that you want to accomplish over the next year on your woodland property; 3:30-5 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, Online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners: The country band will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $100 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Eric Leadbetter Music: Eric plays solo with a wide variety of styles like a melting pot of musical taste; 6 p.m.; Niblick and Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; ericleadbetter.com.
Tuesday 6/14
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 6/15
Open Hub Singing Club: An unforgettable evening of singing … together! All voices are welcome; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Cascades Radio Hour: A weekly live radio broadcast concert series featuring local, regional and national artists from blues, roots and Americana; 7:30-9 p.m.; $10-$45; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
