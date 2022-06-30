GO! Redmond
Thursday 6/30
Chair Yoga Workshop: Classes and workshops in both Bend and Redmond will help raise funds for Samson Muhalia's nonprofit organization, Humanure Kenya; 2-3:30 p.m.; $25; Namaspa Redmond, 974 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; namaspa.com or 541-550-8550.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Trio: The rock trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Tony Buckman: The local country musician will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Roadrunner Restaurant & Saloon, 47801 N. Black Canyon Road, Redmond; facebook.com/tonybuckmanmusic.
Friday 7/1
Mt Bachelor Kennel Club 40th Annual All Breed Dog Show: Three days of back-to-back conformation shows and obedience, rally obedience and agility trials; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbkc.org or 541-548-2711.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and check out what's new with Hardenbrook; 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; free; Hardenbrook Hardwoods LLC, 2122 SW Deerhound Ave. #7, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
First Friday Art Walk: Meet local artists while walking downtown Redmond with art on display including watercolors, oils, fused glass, wood bowls, wood ducks/quail and photography; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, see map, Redmond; drycanyonarts.org or 360-433-5422.
Easton Corbin: The country artist will perform; 4 p.m.; $40-$105; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Live At The Vineyard — The Substitutes: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Brogan Woodburn: The jazz guitarist will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 7/2
Mt Bachelor Kennel Club 40th Annual All Breed Dog Show: Three days of back-to-back conformation shows and obedience, rally obedience and agility trials; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbkc.org or 541-548-2711.
Take Care of Talon: Oishi will donate all sales along with silent auction and contribution jar to the family of Talon, born with Autism and Phelan McDermod Syndrome; Noon-9 p.m.; Take out ordering will also be available; Oishi Japanese Restaurant, 511 SW Sixth St., Redmond or 541-548-3035.
Gompers Roaring '20s Independence Day Party: The day will featuring a live jazz band, Bend Burlesque Co., hotdogs and festive cocktails; 6-9 p.m.; $20 online, $30 at door; Gompers, 611 NE Jackpine Ct. Suite Eight, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-588-2825.
Live at the Vineyard — The Parnells: The local Americana country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Fogline: The Southern Oregon-based country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10-$15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com/events or 541-527-4345.
Electric Love: Several DJs will put on an electric music concert; 7 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 7/3
Mt Bachelor Kennel Club 40th Annual All Breed Dog Show: Three days of back-to-back conformation shows and obedience, rally obedience and agility trials; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbkc.org or 541-548-2711.
Karaoke Sundays: Be brave and take to the stage; Noon-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com/events or 541-527-4345.
Bingo: Play the game for a chance to win a prize; $16 buy-in; American Legion Post #44, 704 SW Eighth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-5688.
Monday 7/4
4th Of July Parade Redmond Chamber of Commerce: The festive parade will take place; 10-11 a.m.; free; Downtown Redmond Oregon, Redmond; 541-923-5191.
Old Fashioned 4th Of July Celebration: Bring the kids for a day of live music, bounce houses and games; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; High Desert Sports Complex, 1859 NE Maple, Redmond; raprd.org or 541-923-1001.
Tuesday 7/5
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 7/6
Cascades Radio Hour — Beth Wood with special guest Dennis McGregor: A weekly live radio broadcast concert series featuring local, regional and national artists from blues, roots and Americana; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.