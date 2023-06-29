GO! Redmond
Thursday 6/29
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
HDCM Pop-Up Concerts — Mateo Garza: These short 20-minute performances are free to attend and open to all; 4-4:30 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, 725 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; highdesertchambermusic.com
Live at the Vineyard — Kurt Silva: The country musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $12 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Last Funkin' Thursday with DJ Bryne: Get your body moving to the funk with this local DJ; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Friday 6/30
Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show: Three days of back-to-back AKC Conformation Shows and Obedience, Rally Obedience and Agility Trials; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbkc.org or 541-548-2711.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Partners In Care, 141 NW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Art Exhibit: The art exhibit quarterly with new art from our 120 members; 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; St. Charles Redmond Hospital, 1253 NW Canal Blvd., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Independence Celebration: This barn dance features Kristi Kensey & the Whisky Bandits; 6-10 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Live at the Vineyard — High Street Party Band: The classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $45 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/ElementsPublicHouse or 541-604-8883.
Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $20-$23; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 7/1
Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show: Three days of back-to-back AKC Conformation Shows and Obedience, Rally Obedience and Agility Trials; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbkc.org or 541-548-2711.
Independence Celebration: A parade and vendor craft fair; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Saturday Market: A seasonal markets for a vibrant, diverse array of fresh handpicked goods and services, artisanal crafts and unique finds; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Precious Byrd: The local high-energy dance band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $20-$23; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Sunday 7/2
Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club's AKC Show: Three days of back-to-back AKC Conformation Shows and Obedience, Rally Obedience and Agility Trials; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbkc.org or 541-548-2711.
Clay Walker: The country artist will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $65-$120; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Tuesday 7/4
Fourth Of July Parade Redmond Chamber of Commerce: The festive parade will take place followed by a fireworks show at the fairgrounds; 10-11 a.m.; free; Downtown, Redmond; 541-923-5191.
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess ; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
City Council Work Session: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
