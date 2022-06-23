GO! Redmond
Thursday 6/23
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Historic Landmarks Commission: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Live at the Vineyard — Gritts & Gravy: The trio will perform a folksy take on traditional country music; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
DJ DISCO DINO: Join the DJ in the Backline Lounge while he spins some laid-back, chill and funky tunes; 7 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 6/24
Summer Business HOP: Each participating vendor that signs up will have 3-5 minutes to talk to the room about their business and then give away a prize through the business card drawing; 8:30-11 a.m.; $30 per vendor; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Band: The rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Precious Byrd: The funk rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $25; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Jazzesque Duo: The jazz duo will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 6/25
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Peter Pan: Meet Tinker Bell and Tiger Lily, play with the Lost Boys and battle Captain Hook and his band of pirates with Academie de Ballet Classique; 1:30-3 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.; $46; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Central Oregon Veteran Ranch First Ever Gala Event — Hollywood Style: Guests will be treated to a red carpet with celebrity guests including Hollywood Producer Suzanne DeLaurentiis, Michael Pare & John Savage, as well as dinner, gifts and an awards ceremony to benefit the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch; 4:30-7 p.m.; $250; Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Highway 97: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 6/26
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Monday 6/27
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 6/28
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 6/29
Throwing For The Garden — Olla Jars and Flower Pots: With gardening season fast approaching in Central Oregon, they'll be throwing Olla jars and flower pots; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $165; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-432-8009.
Music on the Green — JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform ; 6-7:30 p.m.; Free ; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Cascades Radio Hour — El Borko ¡Surf! also Lumpsum Tom: A weekly live radio broadcast concert series featuring local, regional and national artists from blues, roots and Americana; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.